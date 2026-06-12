Resurrection of Sam Darnold’s Career Could Take Another Step Forward

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their 50th season in the National Football League by winning it all. Mike McDonald’s team crushed the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. It was the franchise’s fourth appearance on Super Sunday and they evened their record at 2-2 in the “Big Game” winning their first NFL championships since 2013.

Sam Darnold’s comeback story continued with a Super Bowl title

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The 2025 season was also a big year for a quarterback with his fifth different franchise. Sam Darnold signed a three year deal with the Seahawks after spending 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. He started all 20 contests for MacDonald’s club and while he had his share of ups and downs during the regular season, he played his best football in the playoffs.

There’s only been one time that a Seahawks’ player was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. That would be just over two decades ago when running back Shawn Alexander put together a monster year in 2005 and Mike Holmgren’s club reached Super Bowl XL.

Is Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold a realistic 2026 NFL MVP candidate?

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Dan Parr of NFL.com singled out nine dark horse candidates for league MVP honors in 2026. Led by San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, the top eight names on the list are all quarterback, with Atlanta Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson at the No. 9 spot. Smack in the middle at No. 5 is the quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“The Darnold’s going to turn into a pumpkin narrative was on life support heading into last season’s playoffs,” stated Parr, “and it probably died for good when he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on the night of February 8…All that’s left for him to prove is he’s the MVP—more than the beneficiary of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s rare ability, a dominant defense and potent running game…”

Mike Macdonald’s Super Bowl LX champions were a balanced team

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Yes, Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards and was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The Seahawks ranked sixth in the league in total yards allowed per game and gave up an NFL-low 292 points. Seattle ran for 123.3 yards per game, tied for 10th in the league. On the other hand, Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 scores, but also turned over the ball 20 times.

Sam Darnold played his most efficient football when it counted most

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However, he and the team played turnover-free football in their postseason conquests of the 49ers, Rams, and Patriots. In fact, Darnold did not give up the ball in his final four outings of 2025, which includes the Week 18 win at San Francisco. That’s obviously something the well-traveled quarterback can build on. Meanwhile, Parr makes one other very significant point that could lead Darnold to being in consideration for 2026 NFL MVP honors.

“He might be asked to carry an even greater chunk of the offensive load,” said Parr, “with Kenneth Walker III departing in free agency and Zach Charbonnet working his way back from an ACL tear suffered in January’s Divisional Round win over the 49ers. If he proves up to the challenge and the Seahawks are contending for a second straight crown in the league’s best division, it would only make sense if serious MVP buzz followed.”

Of course, those may wind up being pretty big “Ifs” for the veteran signal-caller.

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