Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes second OPOY in Seahawks history

Even though it isn't over yet, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is putting an exclamation mark on his record-breaking season.

Smith-Njigba was named the Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, making him the first Seahawks player since Shaun Alexander (2005) to win the award and just the second all-time.

In his third season since being the No. 20 overall pick in 2023, Smith-Njigba piled up 119 catches (4th) for 1,793 yards (1st) and 10 touchdowns (T-6th). He was also tied for the NFL lead with 27 catches of 20 or more yards.

Smith-Njigba set a host of Seahawks records, including marks for single-season receiving yards and catches. It was his first season as Seattle's No. 1 receiver, and Smith-Njigba accounted for 44% of the team's receiving yards and 35.8% of its targets.

He had nine games with 100 or more yards, including a stretch of six times in seven games from Week 5 to Week 12.

The PFWA Offensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/HVaz7CpAaM — xz* - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 21, 2026

Of course, it helps that the Seahawks are also the most successful they have been in more than a decade, but much of that has been because of Smith-Njigba emerging as an elite pass-catcher.

The last five PFWA OPOY award winners have also gone on to win the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. That list includes Saquon Barkley (2024), Christian McCaffrey (2023), Justin Jefferson (2022), current Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp (2021) and Derrick Henry (2020).

In 2020, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the PFWA award and then-New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas won the AP award.

Alexander, who played eight seasons with the Seahawks from 2000-07, totaled 370 rush attempts for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns in his OPOY-winning season. He had 15 catches for 78 yards and another touchdown on top of that.

Smith-Njigba had just three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' dominating win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round. He wasn't needed much, however, as Seattle controlled the game with its defense and run game.

His heroics will likely be needed in the third and final matchup against the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

With Smith-Njigba being just 23 years old, the Seahawks have both set themselves up for long-term offensive success and also positioned themselves to have to hand over a healthy amount of money over the next decade and change.

