What Sam Darnold Needs to Force Seahawks Contract Extension

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is leading the team through mini camp as they look to win the Super Bowl for a second straight season.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million contract last off-season, creating a low-risk, high-reward deal with the Seahawks. The deal paid off for the Seahawks as they got their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and one would expect a potential raise for Darnold after leading the franchise as far as he could. However, no new deal has come into fruition quite yet.

ESPN analyst Dan Graziano laid out what Darnold needs to do in order to earn that raise and extension.

"He's slated to make $27.5 million this year, and that $4 million in incentives is available to him once again. He has no money guaranteed beyond 2026 because the Seahawks don't build future-year guarantees into their veteran contracts. But if Darnold is on the team in 2027, he'd be scheduled to earn $35.5 million," Graziano wrote.

"... The Seahawks are deliberate about the way in which they value quarterbacks, and Darnold's contract reflects that. But that's not to say a second strong season couldn't change their minds and earn him a deal that gets a little closer to the top of the market."

Sam Darnold Due For Contract Extension

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold winning the Super Bowl in his first year is somewhat of a double-edged sword. While he did lead the Seahawks to the Lombardi Trophy, the only way he can go from here is down. Darnold's individual statistics could go up, but nothing will be considered a greater success than winning the Super Bowl again.

Darnold is entering his age 29 season in 2026. The Seahawks might feel hesitant about giving another long-term deal to a quarterback in his 30s, especially if his best football is behind him. That being said, it's really hard to find quality quarterback play in today's NFL. If Darnold is able to deliver, the Seahawks need to secure him for the long haul.

The Seahawks value Darnold tremendously, but they aren't going to break the bank to keep him on board. The Seahawks know that, in order to keep this Super Bowl window open, they need to have solid depth across the roster. That means not giving too much to one player, even if it is the quarterback.

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