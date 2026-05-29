Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Might Be His Own Biggest Obstacle in 2026

Sam Darnold did exactly what the Seattle Seahawks hoped he would when they signed him this past offseason. He was an effective leader for their offense and led them to a 14-3 campaign, followed by a Super Bowl win.

Darnold threw for 4,048 yards with 25 passing touchdowns. He had a great rapport with No. 1 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who won the Offensive Player of the Year award after recording 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions.

That doesn’t mean everything was perfect, however. There was one area of concern that Seattle had to overcome with Darnold, which is his high number of turnovers.

Sam Darnold had one fatal flaw in 2025

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darnold threw 15 interceptions and lost five fumbles, which is why Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says his “bad turnover habit” is the biggest obstacle he must overcome in 2026.

“Darnold is coming off an incredible Super Bowl campaign, but it's hard to envision Seattle getting back there if the 29-year-old once again leads the NFL in turnovers after he coughed it up 20 times in 2025,” Gagnon wrote. “That's something he'll have to improve on with a target on his back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III elsewhere.”

As is always the case with every signal-caller, not every turnover was Darnold’s fault, especially given the struggles along the interior of the offensive line. That said, the quarterback is the one who takes the blame for each, and Darnold clearly had too many this past season.

Interceptions have been a problem for Sam Darnold throughout his career

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks for an open receiver against the Dolphins. | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes this issue even more concerning when it comes to Darnold is the fact that it’s nothing new. He has had problems protecting the ball throughout his career, beginning with his three-year stint with the New York Jets.

During that span, he threw 39 interceptions and was just as bad in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers, finishing with nine touchdowns and 13 picks. After a few years as a backup, he now has 26 interceptions the past two seasons, giving him 82 in 100 career games.

Darnold is far from the only quarterback who has a propensity to turn the ball over, but for a team that will have a target on its back after winning it all, they can’t afford to give the ball away at such a high rate.

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