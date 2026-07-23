How to Attend Seahawks Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for the season, which should excite fans what's coming ahead.

The team is looking to defend its Super Bowl title, but it should come with its fair share of challenges. Here's a look at everything to know ahead of the team's training camp:

What should Seahawks fans keep an eye out for during training camp?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are a team with a lot of intrigue going into training camp. It's part of the reason why the league volunteered them to be the featured team for this year's edition of "Hard Knocks," a five-part docuseries that chronicles training camp.

The "Hard Knocks" filming crew will be present at all practices, which should add another level of excitement for the fans.

On top of that, the roster itself has a lot of intriguing storylines going into the season. While some players like Nick Emmanwori and Kenny McIntosh are on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, a vast majority of the team is healthy and ready to go.

There are also some position battles across the roster that will be decided during training camp, which should showcase the team's depth. Some of the team's rookie class will be involved in that, including first-round pick Jadarian Price, who is in line to be the team's starting running back to take over for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason.

When can fans watch the Seahawks practice?

The Seahawks will host practice on the following days at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center:

July 25-26

July 28 (Season Ticket Holder Day)

July 31- Aug 1 (Back Together Weekend)

August 4-5

August 7 (Season Ticket Holder Day)

August 8 (Football Fest at Lumen Field)

August 13 (Kids Day)

Where can fans buy tickets for training camp?

Fans can purchase tickets through the team's website for any of the days listed above.

Is there parking at the Seahawks practice facility?

Per the team's website: "Please note there is no on-site parking at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. All fans must park and use the designated shuttles from the main garage at The Landing in Renton located at 810 N 10th St., Renton, WA 98057."

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