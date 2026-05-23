Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Takes High Road While Discussing Vikings' Exit

Sam Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in his first season with the team. Despite the success, that proved to be his only season with them as the Vikings decided to give J.J. McCarthy a chance to be their starter.

For Darnold, the move worked out beautifully as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks and led his new team to a 14-3 record as well. He then guided them to the Super Bowl, where they knocked off the New England Patriots 29-13 to capture the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

As for his former team, McCarthy struggled in place of Darnold, completing 57.6 percent of his attempts for 1,632 yards with an 11-to-12 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio. Minnesota was 6-4 with him as the starter, and 9-8 overall, but McCarthy's future is in doubt after his subpar performance. He not only needs to prove he can improve, but will need to hold off free agent addition Kyler Murray as well.

Sam Darnold understands why Vikings went with J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Looking back, it's clear the Vikings made the wrong call, but Darnold refuses to say so publicly. While appearing on The San Clemente Podcast, Darnold said he "totally understands" the move Minnesota made.

“I totally understand the move to go with the younger quarterback on a rookie deal, and signing these veteran players that you can maybe pay a little bit more while he’s on his rookie deal, especially if you believe in him,” Darnold said.

Darnold even praised McCarthy, saying he believes that McCarthy will be a "really good player." For McCarthy to make good on Darnold's claim, he not only has to hold off Murray, but needs to find a way to stay healthy for an entire season.

Sam Darnold could be in line for a massive extension

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with the 14-win season in 2024, Darnold's contract was modest for an NFL starting quarterback and even gave Seattle plenty of protection. His three-year, $100.5 million deal had an out for the Seahawks after one year.

Not only did Darnold play well enough to make the idea of getting out of his deal laughable, but Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener says Darnold is the next star Seattle should sign to an extension.

Darnold enters 2026 with a salary of $27.5 million and a cap hit of $37.9 million, which is a bargain for what he brought to the table this past season.

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