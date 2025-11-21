3 Seahawks that need to step up in Week 12 game vs Titans
Many players for the Seattle Seahawks stepped in Week 11 despite the tough 21-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, it was one bad game from quarterback Sam Darnold and his four interceptions that was the deciding factor. The Seahawks (7-3) will get a chance to bounce back on the road, this time against the worst team in the league, the Tennessee Titans (1-9).
The Seahawks shouldn’t need a world-beating game plan to knock off the Titans on the road. Tennessee is ranked 32nd, last, in the league in points per game (14.3) and 30th in points allowed per game (27.3). The only win the Titans have all season was the infamous 22-21 win at the Arizona Cardinals, where Cardinals running back Emari Demercado dropped the ball right in the end zone and the Cardinals fumbled a punt return right in the end zone.
Still, the Seahawks need to go into this game with a vengeful bounce-back mindset and look to fix their mistakes. At the same time, some players need to step up to ensure Seattle gets a bounce-back, plus their impact would help other teammates.
1. Wide Receiver Rashid Shadeed
The Seahawks can't rely on elite wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to bail out Darnold every play. The front office traded for Rashid Shaheed from New Orleans to be a fast and quick target for Darnold in short-to-deep passing plays.
In two games played, Shaheed has caught three receptions for 30 yards, with his longest being a 21-yard reception against the Rams last Sunday. He has rushed for 22 yards on three carries, with his longest being 10 yards. Shaheed has also returned three kickoffs and two punts, where some of them could've broken off for big plays.
There isn’t an immediate concern for Shaheed’s performance as he is about to enter game three with the team. It is time for him to get more passes thrown his way and for his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, to draw up breakout deep plays for Shaheed.
2. Either Guard Christian Haynes or Center Olu Oluwatimi
It sounds like rookie left guard Grey Zabel could play on Sunday after what looked like a devastating knee injury to him in the loss versus the Rams. It would be smart to have Zabel rest on Sunday because he likely won’t be 100%. If he doesn’t or does suit up, some offensive linemen have to step up.
If Zabel is put on hold to not play on Sunday, Haynes will likely step up as the starting left guard. Haynes needs to provide the same support or better as a run-blocker or pass-protector as Zabel would. If and when Zabel returns, maybe taking a game or two off, Haynes needs to try and knock off Anthony Bradford for the starting right guard spot.
If Zabel is back on the field on Sunday, he’ll need some support, especially going against one of the league’s better defensive tackles in Jeffrey Simmons. Oluwatimi was efficient at times against the Rams’ defense and helped lead the Seahawks’ offensive line. He will be asked to be the anchor if Zabel plays with an injured knee.
3. Linebacker Drake Thomas
The Seahawks dodged a major bullet with a potential knee injury to inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Now it sounds like Tyrice McKnight could be out due to a concussion he suffered in the game against the Rams.
Thomas has been one of the most surprising defenders for the Seahawks this season. He is one of a few starting defenders who will be starting in his 11th game on Sunday. Thomas will be asked to help lead the defense as McKnight will likely be out, and Jones is likely stiff from his knee injury.
