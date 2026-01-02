Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak talks biggest concern with championship-contending team

The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) have become one of the league's top teams this season for many reasons. Among them is the team’s ability to score with explosive plays or create efficient scoring drives. The running game is picking up significantly. This relieves pressure from quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

If there is one weakness that could deter the Seahawks in their chase of their second-ever Super Bowl title, it would be the numerous turnovers they find themselves in. The Seahawks are second in the league in turnovers accounted for this season, with 28, just one less than the Minnesota Vikings at 29, according to Football Database.



Offensively, Seattle has turned the ball over 26 times, tied for the most in the league. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talked about the turnovers that plague the offense earlier this week:

“It’s not a number that we’re proud of at all. Something now we’re always preaching things that we got to improve on. Obviously want to maximize our possessions and giving away points when we’re giving the ball away."

"So, whether its decision-making, throwing the ball, holding onto it and then protecting our quarterbacks so that we’re not getting sack-fumbles. There’s a lot of things that go on there but something has got to get better if we want to be a championship.”