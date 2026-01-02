Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak talks biggest concern with championship-contending team
The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) have become one of the league's top teams this season for many reasons. Among them is the team’s ability to score with explosive plays or create efficient scoring drives. The running game is picking up significantly. This relieves pressure from quarterback Sam Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
If there is one weakness that could deter the Seahawks in their chase of their second-ever Super Bowl title, it would be the numerous turnovers they find themselves in. The Seahawks are second in the league in turnovers accounted for this season, with 28, just one less than the Minnesota Vikings at 29, according to Football Database.
Offensively, Seattle has turned the ball over 26 times, tied for the most in the league. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talked about the turnovers that plague the offense earlier this week:
“It’s not a number that we’re proud of at all. Something now we’re always preaching things that we got to improve on. Obviously want to maximize our possessions and giving away points when we’re giving the ball away."
"So, whether its decision-making, throwing the ball, holding onto it and then protecting our quarterbacks so that we’re not getting sack-fumbles. There’s a lot of things that go on there but something has got to get better if we want to be a championship.”
One of the biggest critiques this season, and why some experts still doubt Darnold as a franchise quarterback, is his turnovers. While Darnold is fifth in the league in passing yards this season (3,850) and has also thrown the third-most in the league with 14. He is only behind Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and current Las Vegas Raiders and former Seahawk Geno Smith.
Darnold has four games where he has thrown two more interceptions, including four in the 21-19 Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and two in the 38-37 overtime win over the Rams in Week 16. He has nine games in which he has thrown an interception.
There have been numerous times this season that Darnold has put the Seahawks in bad positions with interceptions and ill-timed decision-making. There is a deeper issue concerning the turnovers.
Some turnovers have been caused by the lack of attention of an opposing defender. An example would be JSN’s key fumble in the 17-13 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers or wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s fumble in the Week 16 Rams game. Kupp’s fumble was incredibly harmful, considering he was about to score right before halftime and help the Seahawks out more.
One final key reason is the immediate pressure on Darnold allowed by the offensive line. There have been times where right tackle Abraham Lucas or the interior offensive line get beat off the snap or do a poor job of blocking and allow Darnold to get instant before being able to fully secure the football or be aware of the defender. This happened in the Week 1 game in the red zone with less than a minute.
The Seahawks are in the top half of the league in most offensive categories, including second in points per game (29.4) and eighth in passing yards per game (231). If Seattle can find a way to limit turnovers altogether, then it easily makes a serious Super Bowl run thanks to all of the talent and team building already established this year.
