Seahawks' AJ Barner Expects Major Leap Following Super Bowl Victory

The last time AJ Barner was on a football field, he scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl to help the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

It's safe to say Barner felt pretty good after that game, but he's feeling even better going into the 2026 season.

"I expect myself to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and I think I've played up to that standard, not consistently maybe throughout the whole season, but definitely have done that," Barner said via Seahawks.com writer Ali Horton.

"I hold myself to a high standard, and the goal is to win championships and play in big games, and also bring that same mindset to training camp when I'm back out there with the guys. That's how I'm feeling. I think I can take it to another level, and I think it's going to make my job hopefully easier and my process leading up to gameday that much easier."

How Barner Can Be Better in 2026

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner after defeating the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barner's in position to be even more successful in his third NFL season. After catching 52 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns last season (all of which were better than his rookie year), the third-year pro will now operate in an offense under offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who has spent the last four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as their tight ends coach.

The Niners utilize the tight end position about as well as any team in the NFL, with George Kittle leading the way. Kittle has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons for the Niners and has scored at least six touchdowns in every season with Fleury on the staff.

While Barner has not missed a game throughout his career, he has dealt with injuries along the way. He underwent surgery during the offseason and expects to be 100 percent healthy going into the fall.

"Y'all saw what it was during the season," Barner said via Horton.

"It's stuff that I've been dealing with, honestly, for my whole pro career. I'm somebody that, no matter how I'm feeling, I'm going to play, just like a lot of other guys in our locker room. So I'm definitely feeling better, it's definitely still a process to get back out there, but by the time training camp rolls around, I'm going to be ready to go."

If the Seahawks can get a healthier version of Barner in a system that favors him even more, Barner is definitely due for his best season yet and could emerge as one of the league's top tight ends.

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