Instant Grade: Seahawks Take Toledo CB Andre Fuller in Seventh Round

Cornerback was a big need for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and they addressed it by selecting third-round pick Julian Neal and seventh-round pick Andre Fuller.

Fuller is the latest pick at No. 236 overall, the product of a trade with the Green Bay Packers at the end of the sixth round. But will he have a spot on the Seahawks' roster at the end of August?

Why the Seahawks Targeted Fuller

Even after picking Neal and Fuller, the Seahawks have just eight cornerbacks on the training camp roster, including big nickel Nick Emmanwori. Competition was needed at the position after Riq Woolen left this offseason, behind starters Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe.

Fuller began his career at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (FCS) before transferring to Toledo for the final three seasons of his college career. He totaled 49 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception in his final season and ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Fuller is similar in frame to Neal (6-foot-2, 203 lbs), who was selected by the Seahawks four rounds ahead of him. Head coach Mike Macdonald clearly wants big, physical cornerbacks to come into the room and compete.

Can Fuller Get on Field in 2026?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The depth spots for the outside cornerback positions are up for grabs. Fuller could absolutely impress and end up playing defensive snaps in 2026 if he outplays Neal and veterans Nehemiah Pritchett and Shemar Jean-Charles. That's exactly what training camp is for.

At this point, more options are better for the Seahawks' secondary. They essentially had their top-4 cornerbacks ironed out last season, which left little room for backups to get on the field. This season, there's much more opportunity in that position room.

Bottom Line

Neal projects to see more playing time than Fuller, but that's not a foregone conclusion. The current state of the cornerback room means Fuller should at least land on the practice squad, at worst, and this was a good depth pickup by the Seahawks before priority undrafted free agents hit the market.

There are almost no holes left on the roster, and that proves that general manager John Schneider has put together a quality draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter