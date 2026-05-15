Explaining Why Seahawks Fans Are Happy About Bye Week Timing

Short of developing time traveling technology, we can’t know for sure if the Seattle Seahawks getting a week eleven bye for the 2026 season is actually good. Often, the value of a bye week is determined by if it comes at a point where the team is working through a lot of injuries and the week off gives them a chance to recover.

But from where we sit right now, I’d say it’s quite a good bye week. Ten games, then a bye, then seven more. The middle-late portion of the schedule. There’s a very good chance that the team will have amassed a sizable collection of injuries by then. It also represents something of a cutoff between the lower-stakes early season and the high-stakes late season.

Every game matters when you only get seventeen of them, but five of the ten pre-bye games the Seahawks will play are against AFC opponents. Those don’t hit the same way NFC games do. Furthermore, three of the seven post-bye games are not only divisional games, but probably the toughest divisional games of the year (At 49ers, Rams, At Rams).

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24). | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s also nice that the bye directly precedes the game against the 49ers. That game is very likely going to determine how involved the 49ers will be in the race for the division title this year, particularly if the Seahawks can handle their home matchup against them in week five. Getting extra time to prepare for a game that could knock San Francisco aside is big.

That it also comes between two road games (At Raiders, At 49ers) seems like a positive to me as well. Neither game requires extensive travel, and the Seahawks have been road warriors in recent seasons, but I still think getting that week to relax at home is a benefit. So overall, I think the Seahawks have plenty to appreciate about their week eleven bye week.

If there’s any potential downside, the only thing that strikes me right now is the potential to arrest their momentum. While it’s impossible to know how good other teams will be and how games are going to go ahead of time, I think there’s a real chance the Seahawks could be on a very hot streak going into week eleven, with games against the Raiders and Cardinals preceding it.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bears should be good, but it’s still a primetime home game against a team that has a lot to prove defensively. I have serious questions about the Chiefs in 2026. If the Seahawks are riding a four game winning streak into the bye, you could make an argument that it cools their heels a bit at a time where they might want to keep playing.

But again, that’s all speculation. As of this moment, I think we can safely conclude this is a good bye week, and another reason to be optimistic about the 2026 Seattle Seahawks.

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