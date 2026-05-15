Ranking Every Game on the Seahawks Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Seattle Seahawks officially know not only who they are playing, but when they will face them. Thursday night was the NFL’s biggest event since the 2026 NFL Draft with the release of the 2026 NFL Regular Season schedules. There are many games to highlight from all 32 teams, but some games have more attention.

The Seahawks have six games that are either on primetime. Seattle has easy moments in their schedule and some games that come at a difficult time for their season. This was the case last season, and they pushed the grind at the end of the season to not only finish with the No. 1 seed in the NFC but to push for a Super Bowl title.

Capable Wins

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) leaps over Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It is always good to have some of their less toughest games on the road. The Seahawks get a break early with Week 1 at the Arizona Cardinals and Week 3 at the Washington Commanders. Seattle both won in Glendale, Arizona, and Landover, Maryland last season, and they can do it again this season, especially if the two teams are going through a rebuild.

The Seahawks could make it to 11 consecutive wins over the Cardinals at home in Week 9 versus the Cardinals. They follow the Cardinals in Week 10 at the Las Vegas Raiders, which comes with a personal battle versus their offensive coordinator, turned head coach of the Raiders in Klint Kubiak. Following the Raiders game, the Seahawks get a chance to rest in Week 11 for a bye-week.

Seattle’s final two easier games in terms of scheduling and timing, with two opponents from the NFC East at home. The Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 and the New York Giants in Week 14. The Cowboys are still a team that could give the Seahawks fits if they don’t take them seriously.​

Some Bumpy Roads

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are some games that will be fairly difficult for the Seahawks based on the opponent and when they’ll face them. Seattle gets its Super Bowl LX rematch in Week 1 at home versus the New England Patriots. It is always difficult to get a reigning conference champion on the schedule, but it comes early enough that the Super Bowl momentum is still there.

The Seahawks will have a series of difficult games during the early portion of the season. It is, however, all at home and manageable, starting with Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The following week, the Seahawks have their first game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. After a difficult Thursday Night Football game (we’ll get to it later), the Seahawks get a breather before having to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

Facing the 49ers in Week 12 on the road is going to be a challenge most of the time, even in last season’s Week 18 game. The Seahawks, however, get the benefit of the doubt that week as they are coming off a bye week after also facing some easy opponents.

The Seahawks’ Grinding Games

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) catches a seventeen-yard pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seattle does have some brutal games against teams that have been to the playoffs this past season. Their first major roadblock is on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 at the Denver Broncos. For the Seahawks, it comes after having to face the Chargers and 49ers, the previous Sunday. Luckily for the Seahawks, the Broncos have to face the Chargers in Los Angeles on the Sunday before. Seattle will have a third consecutive primetime game in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Just like last season, the Seahawks conclude a tough schedule against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks showed their toughness by winning the final seven games of the season.

​The Seahawks look to make it nine consecutive wins versus the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 15. Seattle will finish the final three games of the regular season at home in Week 16 versus the Rams, at the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and at the Rams in Week 18.

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