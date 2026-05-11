An International Game Could Be Unlikely for Seahawks in 2026

Fans and media will soon be able to plan their trips around their NFL teams with the league set to release the schedules this week. The Seattle Seahawks will be one of the publicized teams this season as the defending Super Bowl champions. The NFL might highlight the Seahawks on an international level in one of the nine games set to be played outside the United States.

Seahawks Not Likely to Have an International Game

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Only two games have been set in this season’s International Series, which means that seven teams are left to fill the void of the remaining games. The remaining games left to fill are Madrid (Spain) versus the Atlanta Falcons, Munich (Germany) versus the Detroit Lions, two games in London (England) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, London versus the Washington Commanders, Paris (France) versus the New Orleans Saints, and Mexico City (Mexico) versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Of the remaining International Series games, the Seahawks are only set to take on the 49ers (twice) and the Commanders. The Seahawks won’t face the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, or Saints this regular season. This means the only opportunities for the Seahawks to play outside the U.S. are versus the Commanders in London or the 49ers in Mexico City.

The 49ers are already set for a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams in Australia on September 10. The NFL wouldn’t likely make two NFC West Divisional games played on an International stage. There is a good possibility that the Seahawks could be the matchup versus the Commanders. CBS’s John Breech predicts that the opponent would be a team that has never played in an International Series game before, like the Cincinnati Bengals or the Houston Texans.

How the NFL Could Make the Pull for Seattle to Play an International Game

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are several reasons why the Seahawks should play in an International Series game. The Seahawks are the defending champions and are due their respect. Another reason is that Seattle has only played in three International Series games, with the most recent being in 2022 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich. The Seahawks are 2-1 in the league’s International Series.

Seattle will have nine home games this season compared to its eight road games. Having the defending Super Bowl champs would even out the home-away ratio with one game outside the U.S. This could be a possibility for the game versus the Commanders.

The Seahawks could still be an opponent for the 49ers in Mexico City, as they’ve never played in Mexico City. As stated earlier, it seems rash to have two NFC West matchups played in International territory, but the NFL is having the 49ers play two of these games, so the NFL can do what it wants.

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