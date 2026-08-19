Seahawks Fans Sound Off on Episode Three of Hard Knocks

We’re sixty percent of the way through the Seahawks edition of Hard Knocks, and it remains a very fun and fascinating show. It remains a mix of entertainment and information, with amusing anecdotes mixed with surprising and juicy revelations. Here are the things that the fans and viewers had the strongest reactions to this week.

Montorie Foster Jr Is An Underdog Story

This isn’t news to those who have been paying attention to training camp so far, but Montorie Foster Jr is turning heads with his play. For someone who was, and perhaps still is, a longshot to make the 53 man roster, Foster has been making plays almost every day at the VMac. He got plenty of camera time this week, which climaxed with a preseason touchdown.

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill tackles Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But it wasn’t just the play on the field that got featured. It was also his unique story, which included obtaining a realtor’s license and working as a substitute teacher last year after his rookie season was cut short by injury. Less than a year ago, Foster was dealing with the possibility football wasn’t in his future. Now, he’s pushing one of the NFL’s best rosters.

Jaxon-Smith Njigba The Route Artist

But Foster wasn’t the only wide receiver to get heavily featured this week. JSN got a lot of time, with praise being lauded on the training camp he’s having. Macdonald even said it was better than his camp last year, which is a bold claim. An entire sequence showcasing his remarkable route-running skills was perhaps the highlight of the episode.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Terrion Arnold Saga

The wind has been taken out of the sails a little bit here with recent revelations about Arnold’s availability, but Arnold was a hot topic in this episode regardless. Early in the episode, we saw John Schneider discussing his interest in signing him, and then Richard Sherman talking about it with Mike Macdonald. They asked around about his character with plays like Robbie Ouzts.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) runs onto the field for the Minnesota Vikings game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Later in the episode, Arnold was signed, and we got to see a bit of the phone call between Schneider and Arnold’s agent immediately before it was announced to the world. It was clear that Schneider was enamored with Terrion, going all the way back to their scouting of him before the 2024 draft. Now, we wait to find out if he’ll ever play for the team.

Backup Quarterbacks Matter Too

There was also a lot of time spent on both Seattle backup quarterbacks. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe both got face time, with the contrast of Lock’s veteran savvy and Milroe’s exciting athleticism made very clear. Lock is praised for his arm, while Milroe gets love for his speed and agility. Both can find different ways to do damage on the field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There was even a cameo by former NFL coach Jason Garrett, a long-time backup quarterback in the NFL, who had a lot to say about the difficulties and trials of being a backup in the NFL. The things he had to say about how difficult it was to pick up the offense due to the lack of reps, and how he worked through that, were very interesting.

Devon Witherspoon Scoops Up His Extension

Also a hot topic this last week was the Devon Witherspoon contract extension getting finalized, so you better believe Hard Knocks had a segment all about that. Devon showed up to the building on Saturday before the game against the Cowboys and was immediately congratulated by everyone in the vicinity on his massive payday that broke positional records.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After that, he went into another room with Mike Macdonald and John Schneider, who had similar kudos to offer. John even asked Devon what he would be buying them. There was no sign of resentment or jealousy from anyone about this nine-figure extension. It truly is a team, all on one page, all working together with the same goal of staying on top.

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