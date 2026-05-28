Building Seahawks RB Jadarian Price's Rookie of the Year Case

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price may not have gotten the bulk of the carries during his collegiate career at Notre Dame, but he could be featured more in the NFL.

The reason why Price didn't hear his number called as often is because he shared a backfield with Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick taken by the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. Love is the favorite to win the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, but Price will be one of the top candidates to challenge him.

"Price is going to get his opportunities in Seattle. After losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs in free agency, the Seahawks are left with Zach Charbonnet and Price as their main backfield cogs. However, Charbonnet tore his ACL in the postseason, likely putting him out well into 2026," Sports Illustrated contributor Matt Verdarame wrote.

"With Charbonnet rehabbing, Price is the presumed starter. At Notre Dame, the 203-pounder was a third-team All-American despite playing behind Jeremiyah Love. In limited action, Price ran for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt over three seasons with the Fighting Irish."

Jadarian Price Can Be League's Top Rookie

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price celebrates after scoring a touchdown | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other candidates to challenge Love and Price are Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernanda Mendoza.

The Seahawks selected Price because of his potential and tape, not because of his stats in college. He shined when he was given the rock, but it came at a smaller sample size compared to Love.

The hope is that Price's low workload during his college years will give him more mileage to exhaust in his professional career. The Seahawks just moved on from Kenneth Walker III in free agency after he was the leading running back for the past four seasons, so the team needs Price to step in and immediately contribute for the offense.

It's rare for a rookie to make such a large impact for a Super Bowl contender in his first NFL season, but the stars have aligned for Price to be an absolute animal right out of the gates. If he can play at a Rookie of the Year level, he will help the Seahawks get back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter