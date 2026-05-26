3 Storylines to Watch Ahead of Seahawks OTA's

The Seattle Seahawks are beginning their organized team activities as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

This is where the hard work begins, and the Seahawks are not going to let it go to waste, considering how much is on the line this season.

Here's a look at three major storylines to watch ahead of OTAs.

How Will Rookies Fare, Specifically Jadarian Price?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price is selected by the Seattle Seahawks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were able to take their four picks before April's draft and turn them into eight rookies, which is a sign that the team is fond of a lot of their first-year players.

Many of those players will get a chance to showcase their stuff for the first time, including first-round pick Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame. Price is viewed as the top rookie in the Seahawks class and he will likely be the one to carve out a larger role early in his career.

Price is tabbed as the running back of the future for the Seahawks, but it remains to be seen when the future truly is. The future could be as early as September, giving Price the chance to be a high-impact running back early in his career. That will all be determined on how well he performs in the offseason, starting with OTAs.

Anthony Bradford's on the Hot Seat

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks don't have many position battles to address this offseason, but right guard might be a slight exception. Starting right guard Anthony Bradford is in the final year of his deal, and he could be viewed as the starter with the weakest job security.

The Seahawks selected Iowa guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round of the draft, and he could challenge Bradford for his job.

Bradford has the inside track for the starting job, and while that won't be won or lost during OTAs, it could give the Seahawks a sneak preview into what's to come for training camp later this summer.

Which Players Will Make Leaps?

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will be intriguing to see which players have stepped up their game from last season and which players are still riding a Super Bowl hangover.

The Seahawks hope that they are back to business, but there is no proof of that yet. It's easy to get complacent after a Super Bowl victory, but the Seahawks have to put that behind them with a new season officially on the horizon.

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