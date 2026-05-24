Why Seahawks Get Surprisingly Low Offense Ranking

The Seattle Seahawks offense is going to look a little different going into next season.

Not only is running back Kenneth Walker III no longer with the team after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason on a record-setting three-year deal worth $45 million, but the team will be under new leadership with offensive coordinator Brian Fleury instead of Klint Kubiak, who was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders to be their next head coach.

FOX Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano ranked all 32 offenses in terms of supporting casts and the Seahawks clocked in at No. 10 despite winning the Super Bowl back in February.

"There’s just no downplaying the loss of running back Kenneth Walker III, who was huge during their Super Bowl run," Vacchiano wrote.

"RB Zach Charbonnet is good enough to pick up some of the slack. Seattle also made a big first-round bet on RB Jadarian Price, who was the backup running back at Notre Dame. But there’s one other issue for QB Sam Darnold. "Losing Kenny Walker is going to hurt," one scout told me. "Losing Klint Kubiak is going to hurt more."

Seahawks Rank Surprisingly Low at No. 10 in Supporting Cast Ranking

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The only teams that ranked ahead of the Seahawks were the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the league in receiving yards. Cooper Kupp is a great complementary wideout in the slot and Rashid Shaheed's addition to the team in the middle of the season gives the offense another speedster on the outside to give defensive coordinators even more to worry about.

The way the offense is built gives the Seahawks a chance to win the Super Bowl, so to see them at No. 10 is a bit low, even with the departure of Walker and Kubiak.

Making Up For Walker's Loss

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seahawks valued Walker, but it was clear the team did not want to make him the highest-paid running back in the league, which the Chiefs anointed him as. While he ran for 1,027 yards in 2025, he wasn't playing like the highest-paid running back in the league despite his contributions during the team's Super Bowl run.

While elite running backs have the potential to completely reshape offenses, the Seahawks would have been forced to make sacrifices had they signed Walker to the contract he was hoping for. Therefore, the Seahawks made the decision not to re-sign him.

This led to their decision to select Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame in the first round of the draft. While many viewed this selection as a reach, the Seahawks were confident in selecting him high to be a focal point in their offense.

He was a backup in college behind No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, but he projects to be a starter in Seattle's offense as a rookie, especially with Charbonnet injured until the middle of the season.

Price is a risk for the Seahawks, but given the fact that he is making $4.1 million per season compared to Walker's $15 million, Seattle believes it is getting good value at the running back position.

The Bigger Loss For The Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It was clear that the Seahawks improved last season with the swapping of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for Kubiak. It's what ultimately turned the Seahawks from a .500 squad into a Super Bowl hopeful.

Grubb and Kubiak brought prior offensive coordinator experience to the Seahawks, but Grubb was only a collegiate coach, while Kubiak was with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints before his stop in the pacific northwest.

Kubiak's vision for the offense for quarterback Sam Darnold was completely transformative for the Seahawks, allowing them to reach new heights. His ascension with the Seahawks put him on the head coaching radar, which ultimately led him to the Raiders. It's hard to deny how much Kubiak meant to the Seahawks in 2025.

"Just being able to work with Klint, and having talked with Klint a ton in San Francisco about kind of what we liked, disliked. We have so much in common when it comes to football, and yeah, just very pumped to get this thing going," Darnold said last summer after he signed with the Seahawks.

The synergy between Darnold and Kubiak from their days with the Niners is part of the reason why the Seahawks plucked another San Francisco assistant in Fleury to be their next offensive coordinator. However, Fleury's role with the Niners wasn't working as closely with Darnold as Kubiak did.

Fleury isn't expected to make many changes to the structure of the Seahawks offense. That is going to be important to the grand scheme of the Seahawks season, but Fleury is not Kubiak and that could affect how Seattle performs offensively in 2026.

How big this change is will determine how far the Seahawks go in their pursuit towards winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.

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