Seahawks, Leonard Williams Contract Extension Details
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When news of Leonard Williams’s extension was released to the public last week, we knew the length and we knew the amount of total money. But that only gives you a slice of the information, and the exact breakdown of the year-to-year cap hits was a crucial part that wasn’t immediately made known. Now, we have it, and it tells us a lot.
An Even Spread
The thing that really stands out about the Williams extension is, unlike many other big money contracts in the NFL these days, there isn’t a lot of backloading. The new cap hit for the about-to-start 2026 season on Big Cat is still $22,036,250, not that far off from the $30 million a year average, which allows for a gradual increase over the next couple seasons.
It’s worth noting that this is still a decrease from the prior cap hit, which was nearly $30 million, so there’s a savings of $7.6 million in this extension. That can fund the team’s practice squad and injury buffer for the year pretty easily. 2027’s cap hit is $23,086,250, and 2028 is $29,586,250, which is well worth it for a player of Big Cat’s caliber.
A 2029 Decision
The branch in the timeline comes in 2029, which is the last year of Williams’s new deal. That cap hit, $42,900,000 in a season where he’ll be 35 years old, is questionable even if the cap continues to go through the roof. At first glance, the decision seems simple, since Spotrac and OverTheCap list the dead cap as $8,800,000 to part ways.
Curtis Allen, my favorite cap wizard, has pointed out that this doesn’t include the option bonus proration, which by that point would be another $14 million. So the actual dead money amount is $22,800,000, making it much more complicated. It’s still over $20 million in savings, but a noticeable chunk of dead cap to eat. Ride it out, release, or extend?
Void Year Work
The final piece of the puzzle is void year money. The Seahawks have been using void years in recent years to spread out costs, although they’re not anywhere near as extreme as the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams has two void years here in the amount of $13,400,000. Insignificant in the grand scheme, but capable of adding up with other void contracts.
This is the John Schneider way. He isn’t interested in shoving everything into the middle for one season and leaving himself nothing to work with in a later season. He wants to build a contender that lasts for several years. And with contracts like this, I’d say he’s pulling it off.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN