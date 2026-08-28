Seahawks Signing Leonard Williams Caps Off Strong Offseason

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams is smiling from ear to ear after solidifying his future with the franchise.

Williams was set to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season, but a new three-year deal worth $90 million will keep him in Seattle until the end of the decade.

"It means so much to me," Williams said via the team's website.

"When I first signed here with John (Schneider) and Coach Mike (Macdonald)'s first year, we had a vision for the team, and I feel like we still have a lot more to accomplish. I'm glad I'm able to be a part of what we're going to do moving forward. I'm glad that I have respect and appreciation from the whole organization for them to want me to continue my career here."

Leonard Williams Re-Signing is the Cherry on Top

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' offseason got off to a rough start when they lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders and said goodbye to free agents Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe.

The Seahawks were forced to pivot and take care of their own as much as they could. They were able to do that by resigning Rashid Shaheed, Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams this offseason. The Seahawks were able to establish their identity by putting specific players in the right positions to be with the team for a long time. The hope for the Seahawks is that these players will lay the foundation for years to come.

It remains to be seen if these were the right decisions for the Seahawks, but everything has suggested that these are the right players to have in the building. Witherspoon is emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, while Williams might be the best defensive tackle in the league.

"He means everything to this defense," defensive tackle Jarran Reed said via the team's website. "He's the number one D-tackle in the league. He's the best guy, a really good person, a really great friend. I'm happy for him and excited to play with him."

These high-character players, both on and off the field, are woven into the championship DNA for the Seahawks. Until they are proven otherwise, they are the right pieces in place for Seattle to try and repeat as Super Bowl champions.

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