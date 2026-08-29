Seahawks Make Big Strides Forward in Pass Protection vs. Chiefs

Nine points isn’t the kind of output that you’d typically associate with a good day at the office when it comes to an NFL offense. There were an assortment of reasons why that was the outcome on the scoreboard, but there were still positives to take out of their performance. And while the offensive line lacked in run blocking, their pass blocking was very strong.

Playing On Hard Mode

The thing to remember is that there’s a world of difference between protecting Sam Darnold or Drew Lock and protecting Jalen Milroe. Milroe scrambles around, holds onto the ball, and presents a much bigger challenge for pass protectors. He also lacks the veteran experience of those two, which leads to more mistakes and un-necessary pressure.

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milroe was sacked once last night, but given he played the entire game it was quite an achievement for it to stop at just one. There were several plays where Jalen held onto the ball for quite some time before uncorking a pass, and the protection gave him time to at least get it out of his hands. They even gave him time to complete some big throws.

By The Numbers

Pro Football Focus thought the Seahawks were excellent in protecting the quarterback last night as well. According to their metrics, Milroe was pressured on nine of his thirty-three dropbacks, but only three of those pressures were attributed to the blocking. Two were given to Bryce Cabeldue, and one to Nick Vannett. The rest were Milroe’s responsibility.

Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, every single player on the Seahawks who was attributed with at least one pass blocking snap was given a pass block grade of at least 65. Three players were graded higher than 81, all of them offensive linemen with at least twenty reps. Only one lineman was graded lower than 71. It was a remarkably clean game for the entire crew.

Maintaining Perspective

None of the starters played last night. Of the three standout pass blocking linemen, two have no real chance of making the final roster, and will be fortunate to even make the practice squad. Christian Haynes and Beau Stephens performing well is useful, but if all goes according to plan, none of these players are going to play on offense this season for the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bobby Hart (66) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this does speak to the identity this team wants to establish and coaching competency. If this staff can drill good pass protection fundamentals into third and fourth stringers, they’re doing something right beyond just developing a couple of highly-touted players. And that is valuable, as well as something this team has struggled to have for quite some time.

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