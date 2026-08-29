Seahawks Final 53-Man Roster Projection Before Cutdown Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are busy this weekend finalizing their first 53-man roster of the season.

With only 53 spots to hand out, 37 players will be waived between now and Sunday's 3 p.m. PT deadline.

Here's a look at our final 53-man roster projection going into the season:

Quarterbacks (3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Cuts: None

All three quarterbacks should make the final roster. Milroe was struggling throughout the preseason, but his strong showing against the Chiefs solidified his place on the roster moving forward.

Running Backs (3)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson

Cuts: Justin Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright

PUP: Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks' omission of Price, Holani and Wilson in the team's final preseason game should give fans an idea of their status on the 53-man roster. Charbonnet should start the season on the PUP List, but he will get back into action as soon as he's able to.

Fullbacks (1)

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson runs the ball past Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Brady Russell

Cuts: Brock Lampe

IR: Robbie Ouzts

The Seahawks still value the fullback position, keeping two on the roster last year. However, with Ouzts on injured reserve, Seattle opts to only keep one.

Wide Receiver (6)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Cody White

Cuts: Ricky White III, Rashad Rochelle, Irv Charles, Montorie Foster Jr., Julian Hicks

IR: Jake Bobo

The Seahawks have a tough decision to make at the wide receiver position. While Foster looked like a possible surprise in training camp, the team can't ignore Henderson's contributions against the Chiefs, both on special teams and offense, as well as his status.

Cody White also had a remarkable preseason finale with three catches for 69 yards, including a 40-yard grab, which makes it hard to cut him.

Tight End (4)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup

Notable Cuts: Nick Vannett

Despite his touchdown, Vanette is likely the odd man out here. With only one fullback, the Seahawks will prioritize the tight end position and keep Barner, Arroyo, Saubert and Kallerup.

Offensive Line (8)

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Beau Stephens, Olu Oluwatimi

Cuts: Logan Brown, Derrick Graham, Bobby Hart, Christian Haynes, Amari Kight, Bryce Cabeldue, Federico Maranges

IR: Mason Richman

The Seahawks have a lot of depth on the offensive line, and a good chunk of the players they cut from this position group should be asked back onto the practice squad. The Seahawks might look for a trade for Oluwatimi to open up a roster spot, but this should be the group they roll with during the season.

Defensive Line (6)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris

Cuts: Deven Eastern, Uso Seumalo, J.R. Singleton, Bubba Thomas

The defensive line is pretty standard, keeping the six veterans while cutting the four newest players. The Seahawks might look for a trade for one more defensive end, but for now, this is the group they will carry into Week 1.

EDGE (5)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Connor O'Toole

Cuts: Jared Ivey, Aidan Hubbard, Jalan Gaines, Aaron Smith, Marvin Jones Jr.

The Seahawks have a pretty clear divide between those who are making the 53-man roster and those who are going to be cut. That being said, the Seahawks should look to bring back at least one or two players from the cut group to the practice squad.

Linebacker (4)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt

Cuts: Patrick O'Connell, Power Echols, Chris Paul Jr., Jamie Sheriff

There is an argument to be made for O'Connell to make the team, especially after his eight-tackle performance against the Chiefs, but Surratt has been more consistent throughout camp and should get the spot over him.

Cornerback (5)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Andrew Armstrong is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene

Cuts: Nehemiah Pritchett, Andre Fuller, Michael Dansby, Jordan Washington

There's a battle between Igbinoghene and Pritchett for the final roster spot. They've been going back and forth throughout training camp. Igbinoghene's ability to play more inside should be more of a benefit for Seattle, with Witherspoon, Jobe and Diggs playing more on the outside.

Safety (5)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D’Anthony Bell, AJ Finley

Cuts: Maxen Hook, Tysheem Johnson, Rodney Thomas II

IR: Bud Clark

Clark's injury opened the door for a player to make the roster. The battle for his spot in the final week of the preseason was between Finley and Hook. The Seahawks ought to keep Finley after his overall body of work in camp compared to Hook, who should be one of the first players asked back to the practice squad.

Specialists (3)

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers kicks a field goal during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Jason Myers, K, Michael Dickson, P, Chris Stoll, LS

While Myers has struggled, the Seahawks will keep him in his starting spot. However, if he doesn't improve in the first few weeks of the year, the Seahawks may need to make a change.

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