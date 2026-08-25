Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Slew of Injuries
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Sunday was the second preseason game for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks and for the second time, they were handed a defeat. This time, it was a late score that was their undoing as the Tennesee Titans as D'Ernest Johnson ran in a two-yard touchdown to cap off their comeback win.
Of course, the score doesn't matter in the preseason. Instead, it's all about players being able to show they can get the job done during live games. Seattle went without the majority of their starters as they're allowing their backups to fight it out and prove they can be reliable depth pieces.
That depth could be vital, as the Seahawks were reminded this week. Three players were lost for an extended period of time, including Jake Bobo, Bud Clark, and Mason Richman. With those players sidelined, here's our latest prediction of the Seahawks' 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
Keep: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
Notable Cuts: None
Jalen Milroe struggled this weekend, but he's not in danger of being cut. He is out of the running for QB2, with Drew Lock securing the spot behind Sam Darnold.
Running Backs (3)
Keep: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson
Notable Cuts: Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright
PUP: Zach Charbonnet
Jacardia Wright had a big run on Sunday night and put himself in contention for the No. 3 spot. For now, however, Emanuel Wilson is still slightly ahead of him. With one more strong performance from Wright, that could change.
Fullbacks (1)
Keep: Brady Russell
Notable Cuts: Brock Lampe
IR: Robbie Ouzts
Wide Receiver (5)
Keep: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Montorie Foster Jr.
Notable Cuts: Ricky White III, Rashad Rochelle, Emmanuel Henderson
IR: Jake Bobo
Seattle lost Jake Bobo during practice, which opens the door for Montorie Foster Jr., who has been playing better every week. This unit will still be led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they would also love to see more from Rashid Shaheed now that he's had a full offseason in their system.
Tight End (4)
Keep: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup
Notable Cuts: Nick Vannett
With Robbie Ouzts injured, the Seahawks keep Nick Kallerup as the fourth tight end. His focus will be on blocking, which will be the same for Eric Saubert. AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo will be the ones to watch in the passing game.
Offensive Line (9)
Keep: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Beau Stephens, Olu Oluwatimi, Bobby Hart
Notable Cuts: Christian Haynes, Amari Kight
IR: Mason Richman
Despite questions at right guard, the Seahawks enter the season with the same starting five. On the bench, they lost Mason Richman to injury and in this prediction, we go with Bobby Hart. It's really a toss up, but he gets the slight edge since he plays tackle, which is an area they will need the depth.
Defensive Line (6)
Keep: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris
Notable Cuts: Deven Eastern, Uso Seumalo
This was the strength of the defense in 2025 and will be once again in 2026. Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, and Jarran Reed are disruptive and Rylie Mills could take off as well.
EDGE (5)
Keep: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Connor O'Toole
Notable Cuts: Jared Ivey, Aidan Hubbard
DeMarcus Lawrence is entering the final year of his stellar career and would be thrilled to add one more title. He's joined by Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, and Dante Fowler Jr. The final spot goes to Connor O'Toole, who has been coming on strong in recent weeks.
Linebacker (4)
Keep: Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt
Notable Cuts: Patrick O'Connell
The top three linebacker spots are set and Chazz Surratt may have secured the fourth spot with his play against the Titans.
Cornerback (5)
Keep: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Trevon Diggs
Notable Cuts: Noah Igbinoghene, Andre Fuller, Michael Dansby
Adding Trevon Diggs gives Seattle some depth, but ends up costing Noah Igbinoghene his spot. That said, this is a position to keep an eye on as the Seahawks could look for help on the waiver wire.
Safety (5)
Keep: Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D’Anthony Bell, AJ Finley
Notable Cuts: Rodney Thomas II
IR: Bud Clark
Losing Bud Clark to injury was a blow, but the Seahawks have enough depth to get by. The biggest question at safety right now is whether Nick Emmanwori will be ready by Week 1. If he's not, the PUP could be an option which would buy Rodney Thomas II some time.
Specialists (3)
Keep: Jason Myers, K, Michael Dickson, P, Chris Stoll, LS
Notable Cuts: None
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.