Seattle Seahawks 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Slew of Injuries

Sunday was the second preseason game for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks and for the second time, they were handed a defeat. This time, it was a late score that was their undoing as the Tennesee Titans as D'Ernest Johnson ran in a two-yard touchdown to cap off their comeback win.

Of course, the score doesn't matter in the preseason. Instead, it's all about players being able to show they can get the job done during live games. Seattle went without the majority of their starters as they're allowing their backups to fight it out and prove they can be reliable depth pieces.

That depth could be vital, as the Seahawks were reminded this week. Three players were lost for an extended period of time, including Jake Bobo, Bud Clark, and Mason Richman. With those players sidelined, here's our latest prediction of the Seahawks' 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during warmup period against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Notable Cuts: None

Jalen Milroe struggled this weekend, but he's not in danger of being cut. He is out of the running for QB2, with Drew Lock securing the spot behind Sam Darnold.

Running Backs (3)

Keep: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson

Notable Cuts: Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright

PUP: Zach Charbonnet

Jacardia Wright had a big run on Sunday night and put himself in contention for the No. 3 spot. For now, however, Emanuel Wilson is still slightly ahead of him. With one more strong performance from Wright, that could change.

Fullbacks (1)

Keep: Brady Russell

Notable Cuts: Brock Lampe

IR: Robbie Ouzts

Wide Receiver (5)

Keep: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Montorie Foster Jr.

Notable Cuts: Ricky White III, Rashad Rochelle, Emmanuel Henderson

IR: Jake Bobo

Seattle lost Jake Bobo during practice, which opens the door for Montorie Foster Jr., who has been playing better every week. This unit will still be led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but they would also love to see more from Rashid Shaheed now that he's had a full offseason in their system.

Tight End (4)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo runs the ball past Tennessee Titans safety Ammani Hooker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup

Notable Cuts: Nick Vannett

With Robbie Ouzts injured, the Seahawks keep Nick Kallerup as the fourth tight end. His focus will be on blocking, which will be the same for Eric Saubert. AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo will be the ones to watch in the passing game.

Offensive Line (9)

Keep: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Beau Stephens, Olu Oluwatimi, Bobby Hart

Notable Cuts: Christian Haynes, Amari Kight

IR: Mason Richman

Despite questions at right guard, the Seahawks enter the season with the same starting five. On the bench, they lost Mason Richman to injury and in this prediction, we go with Bobby Hart. It's really a toss up, but he gets the slight edge since he plays tackle, which is an area they will need the depth.

Defensive Line (6)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris

Notable Cuts: Deven Eastern, Uso Seumalo

This was the strength of the defense in 2025 and will be once again in 2026. Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, and Jarran Reed are disruptive and Rylie Mills could take off as well.

EDGE (5)

Keep: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Connor O'Toole

Notable Cuts: Jared Ivey, Aidan Hubbard

DeMarcus Lawrence is entering the final year of his stellar career and would be thrilled to add one more title. He's joined by Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, and Dante Fowler Jr. The final spot goes to Connor O'Toole, who has been coming on strong in recent weeks.

Linebacker (4)

Keep: Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt

Notable Cuts: Patrick O'Connell

The top three linebacker spots are set and Chazz Surratt may have secured the fourth spot with his play against the Titans.

Cornerback (5)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys t Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Trevon Diggs

Notable Cuts: Noah Igbinoghene, Andre Fuller, Michael Dansby

Adding Trevon Diggs gives Seattle some depth, but ends up costing Noah Igbinoghene his spot. That said, this is a position to keep an eye on as the Seahawks could look for help on the waiver wire.

Safety (5)

Keep: Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D’Anthony Bell, AJ Finley

Notable Cuts: Rodney Thomas II

IR: Bud Clark

Losing Bud Clark to injury was a blow, but the Seahawks have enough depth to get by. The biggest question at safety right now is whether Nick Emmanwori will be ready by Week 1. If he's not, the PUP could be an option which would buy Rodney Thomas II some time.

Specialists (3)

Keep: Jason Myers, K, Michael Dickson, P, Chris Stoll, LS

Notable Cuts: None

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