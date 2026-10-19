Seahawks Might Have Starting RG Back vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks have designated right guard Anthony Bradford to return to practice, the team announced on Monday.

Bradford, who started all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2025, has been sidelined since Week 2 with a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve and forced to miss a minimum of four games, and he's now missed five.

When asked on Friday whether Bradford could return in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said there is a "really good chance" that he could play.

"If he has a good week, he's going to play a significant amount, if not the whole game," Macdonald told reporters on Monday, shortly after the team announced his return. "It's exciting ... I'm really happy for AB, the way he's approached this injury ... I think he's a better version of himself than he was before he got injured."

What Bradford's return means for Seahawks' offense

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has started Christian Haynes at right guard since Bradford was sidelined, but rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens has also rotated in and out on offense at that position.

Haynes has played 53% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps, while Stephens has played 39%. If Bradford returns, there's a good chance that he would return to seeing 100% of the Seahawks' workload at right guard, as Macdonald alluded to.

The hope is that the Seahawks could have some return to normalcy in their run game, but Bradford returning is far from a guarantee of making that happen. He has been a better run blocker throughout his career than a pass blocker, but Seattle's issues lie as much with the running backs as they do with the offensive line.

"AB's played really good football for us. He's a physical presence for us at right guard, both in run and pass, so we're excited to possibly get him back," Macdonald added on Monday.

Regardless, the major positive is that the Seahawks are getting back to a healthy state on offense. More stability up front will only help the offense get better and become more consistent, and the latter is probably the unit's biggest shortcoming so far this season.

Last time Bradford played in Week 1, the Seahawks averaged their highest yards per carry (4.4) of any game this season. That may or may not show up in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

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