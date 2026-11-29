The Seattle Seahawks had one game with eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in their lineup before he was injured. Seattle traded Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts two weeks before the NFL Trade Deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson was acquired for a 2027 NFL Draft third-round pick and a 2028 NFL Draft fifth-round pick. He started at left guard for the Seahawks in the 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

​Afterwards, Nelson needed to undergo a minor knee procedure, forcing him to miss the Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals and the Week 10 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He wouldn't have to go on IR, but it was difficult for the Seahawks to see their newly traded star to miss games. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter says that Nelson won’t play on Sunday as the Seahawks (6-4) are on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers (9-1), but there is great optimism he will return soon.

​Nelson Could Be Back in Week 13

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson (53) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Nelson might be out versus the 49ers, but he has a great chance to return as in the following Week 13 as the Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys (5-7). The Seahawks have been going with their usual starting lineup in the interior offensive line, with Nelson out, with Grey Zabel at left guard, Jalen Sundell at center and Anthony Bradford.

​The Seahawks didn’t have the best first impression with Nelson in the starting lineup versus the Bears before he had to miss some games with a knee procedure. Regardless of whether the Seahawks knew about Nelson needing a procedure on his knee or not, he is needed for the offense. Despite the short week, learning a new offense and playing an elite Bears front-seven, Nelson was the highest graded Seahawks offensive linemen at 63, by Pro Football Focus.

​He will likely return for the Seahawks against a Cowboys team, which possesses one of the worst defenses in the league. The Cowboys possess the 30th-ranked scoring defense (out of 32 teams) at 29.3 points per game allowed. The Cowboys have allowed the most passing and rushing yards this season.

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Willams is one of the top players in the league at his position. In 12 games this season, Williams has accounted for 55 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and nine sacks. Nelson will be needed to suppress WIlliams.

If Nelson returns for the Seahawks in Week 13, they have six games plus possbile playoff games for them to convince Nelson that he can get a solid contract with the team. The front office can work the financial situations around, but the key is convincing Nelson to fit in with the Seahawks culture and having Seattle as a great place for him and his family.

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