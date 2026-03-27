Veteran WR Cooper Kupp Named Seahawks' Most Overpaid Player in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks were active during the 2025 offseason, especially in free agency. They brought in multiple veterans to help fill out their roster, with quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence standing out as the most recognizable names.

All three came with criticism as well. There was a belief that Darnold was a one-year wonder and would be a downgrade from Geno Smith. As for Lawrence and Kupp, critics were concerned about the salaries given at their age.

Seattle silenced the doubters with a dominant 2025 campaign, which ended with a Super Bowl win. That doesn't mean the criticism won't return in 2026, which is the case for Kupp. The veteran was recently named the team's most overpaid player by Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.

"The former Offensive Player of the Year didn't have a bad 2025 season for a 32-year-old non-centerpiece, but that's sort of the point. He's slated to cost the team $35.5 million over the course of the next two seasons despite the fact that he was targeted just 4.4 times per game in his debut campaign with the Seahawks. The focus has shifted to Rashid Shaheed," Gagnon wrote.

Kupp wasn't bad in 2025, recording 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns. That said, Gagnon accurately points out that his usage is expected to drop this season. Seattle traded for Rashid Shaheed ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and he proved to be a weapon as a return man.

This offseason, however, Shaheed agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract and should be more of a factor on offense. He doesn't have the resume Kupp offers, but Shaheed is a vertical threat who adds a different element to the offense.

Will Cooper Kupp stay in Seattle this season?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kupp's status with the team isn't in danger right now. $9 million of his salary became fully guaranteed in February, meaning he will be on the roster in 2026.

Even before the bonus kicked in, Kupp was never in real danger. Seattle has plenty of cap space and would rather go into the season with too many weapons at wide receiver than not enough.

That said, the Seahawks could save roughly $14 million by moving on from Kupp following this season. If Shaheed does indeed take over as the No. 2 wide receiver, such a move is highly probable.

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