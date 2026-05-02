Cooper Kupp Is Officially on Notice After the Draft, Even If No One Is Saying It

The Seattle Seahawks were very efficient during the 2026 NFL draft, filling many of their biggest needs.

They started things off by selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in Round 1, who will help fill the void left by Kenneth Walker III who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. They also picked up safety Bud Clark and added more depth at cornerback with Julian Neal.

General manager John Schneider should also get credit for finding a potential starting guard in the fifth round with Beau Stephens out of Iowa. While Stephens' selection puts Anthony Bradford on notice, there's another player who could be in danger, even if it's not being widely discussed.

Cooper Kupp could be in danger of falling down the depth chart

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Seattle signed free agent receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal last offseason, helping to replace DK Metcalf. Kupp was once among the best in the NFL at his position, but at this stage of his career, that contract was criticized.

Kupp was a reliable option for Seattle, catching 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns. He was also efficient during the playoffs with 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. That said, he turns 33 this summer and could be a potential cap casualty following the NFL draft.

Seattle already made a heavy investment in Rashid Shaheed, paying him $51 million over three seasons. He's expected to take targets from Kupp, but another player could be in the mix for snaps as well.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who was the 199th overall pick in Round 6, had a strong season with Kansas in 2025, recording 766 yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions. Henderson has versatility to play inside and outside, plus he offers plenty of value on special teams as a returner and on coverage units.

Cooper Kupp won't be released in 2026, even if he loses snaps

Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kupp surpassed a key point in the offseason with his $9 million guarantee being vested in February. That means Kupp will be on the roster this season, but the presence of Henderson and Shaheed puts him on notice.

Even though he isn't in danger of being released, Kupp could be a cap casualty in 2027. As of now, he's set to count $18 million against the cap, and the Seahawks could save $14 million of that by moving on during the offseason.

That means Kupp needs to hold off both players if he wants to play out all three years of his deal.



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