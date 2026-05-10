Seahawks Predicted to Be Heavily Featured in Prime Time Games in 2026

Hardly anyone saw the Seattle Seahawks having the success they did in 2025. They went 10-7 the prior season and missed out on the playoffs. Seattle then made some big changes, which included trading away starting quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

To replace them, the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold, who had a great season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 but was still a question mark. At receiver, they brought in Cooper Kupp, who was once among the best receivers in the game, but his numbers had declined in recent years.

Their moves worked to perfection as Seattle went 14-3 in the regular season and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They then rode their momentum to a Super Bowl berth, where they knocked off the New England Patriots to capture the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Even with turnover in 2026, Seahawks will be in the spotlight

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald before the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Entering 2026, all eyes will be on the Seahawks as the defending champs. Head coach Mike Macdonald has the right mindset, as he says this is a new team, and won't be defending a title. Instead, he thinks that they have to redefine who they want to be.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox approves of Macdonald's mindset while pointing out they have several big names to replace.

"Seattle may be looking to replace veterans like Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen with rookies like Jadarian Price, Bud Clark, and Julian Neal," Knox wrote. "The turnover could end up being just as big a part of the Seahawks' 2026 story as their elite defense or Darnold's ongoing redemption arc."

Knox, however, believes this will add intrigue to the champs, and he predicts they will be involved in six prime-time games this season. His prediction has them tied with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys for the second most games, with the Los Angeles Rams predicted to have the most at seven.

This would be an increase for Seattle, who had four games in prime-time during their Super Bowl campaign.

Seattle's top rookie will help bring in viewers

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown against USC. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Kenneth Walker was painful, especially after he won the Super Bowl MVP. The Seahawks decided that it was best to let him walk, rather than pay the $14.35 million per season he wound up securing.

They're banking on rookie Jadarian Price to help fill the void, using their first-round pick on the Notre Dame product. Price joins an offense that has the 2025 NFL receiving yardage leader, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who secured a massive deal himself this offseason.

Price and JSN could help elevate the Seattle offense, making them one of the more exciting teams entering the season, which strengthens the prediction from Knox.

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