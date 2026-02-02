DeMarcus Lawrence gets special honor as Seahawks arrive for Super Bowl

There have been many players who have helped put the Seattle Seahawks in a position to compete in Super Bowl LX. Seattle has a team of young but eager players, as well as undervalued and hungry veterans. One of them is edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who spent all his 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence left Dallas in an effort to go win the Super Bowl with Seattle, being the team he believed in the most. Not many people outside of the organization believed the Seahawks would be able to compete in the Super Bowl, which is why the team was rewarded in a big way on Sunday.

The Seahawks arrived in San Francisco to prepare all week for Super Bowl LX versus the New England Patriots. Lawrence was the first person off the plane, ahead of any other personnel or executive. This honor was given to him based on his devotion to the team’s vision this season and choosing them instead of a win-now team like the Los Angeles Rams or the Buffalo Bills.

Lawrence is also the most experienced player on the roster with 12 years spent in the league. He has more years in the league than defensive tackle Leonard William (11 years), defensive tackle Jarren (all 10 years with Seattle), and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (9 years).

This is a symbolic gesture to Lawrence for his many years in the league, which includes his first-ever trip to a Super Bowl. In his 11 previous years in the league, Lawrence has only made the postseason in six of those seasons and never made it past the Divisional Round.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Much like most of the Seahawks players, who didn’t have much playoff experience, Lawrence was big in the two postseason games. Lawrence accumulated five total tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two sacks and three forced fumbles in the Divisional Round 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers and the 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Rams.

He was the only Seahawk defender to sack Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time since 2023.

The job finished for Lawrence and the Seahawks. The Seahawks’ defense must prepare for a Patriots’ offense that can create a great spark under second-year quarterback and league MVP finalist Drake Maye. This Patriots’ offense has allowed 15 sacks in three games this postseason.

The Seahawks’ biggest chance to slow Maye and the Patriots is by dominating the offensive line and creating constant pressure in the backfield. This could be a game where Lawrence could be the defensive MVP of the game or, perhaps, Super Bowl MVP if he pressures Maye into multiple bad situations or accounts for two or more sacks.

Lawrence has a big role ahead of him in his first-ever Super Bowl game. This is the visual he had when signing with the Seahawks; it's time for him to execute it.

