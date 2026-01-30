Seahawks get Good and Bad News in First Official Injury Report for Super Bowl LX

The process for Super Bowl LX is officially underway for the Seattle Seahawks as they stepped onto the field for the first practice. The Seahawks officially begin the process for the New England Patriots as significant favorites, especially after their 31-27 home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

There are going to be a lot of adjustments made by both the Seahawks and the Patriots as they await kickoff on February 8th. Both teams are banged up and have some injuries to be cautious of. The Seahawks released their first official practice report on Thursday.

There is some good news coming from the first practice report, but there is some concerning news moving forward.

The first bad news is that there were three 'did not participate' with two of them being limited in the hypothetical Wednesday practice report. Star left tackle Charles Cross (foot), tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) and offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's walkthrough practice.

Cross' foot injury remains an issue that is keeping him out. He could be holding out as a precaution or getting addressed by the medical staff. Kight was out versus the Rams with the knee injury and he remains out. The hamstring injury to Saubert is concerning because there was little known to the media.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The good news for the Seahawks is that linebacker Ernest Jones IV (chest) was elevated from the hypothetical ‘DNP’ on Wednesday to limited on Thursday. Jones finished the game versus the Rams as the leading tackler with eight total tackles and didn’t seem like he was injured. His chest injury might be more sore, but it's still something the Seahawks should be wary of.

The Seahawks have seven players who remain on the injury report from Wednesday. Offensively, quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle and foot), fullback Brady Russell (hand) and rookie Robbie Ouzts (neck) are still limited. Defensively, safety Julian Love (shoulder) and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) are also still limited.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) remains a full participant but hasn’t played in a game since suffering the injury early in the Week 12 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks have over a week to get healthier and prepare for the Patriots. New England is encountering injuries as well, including second-year star quarterback Drake Maye and veteran edge Harold Landry. Seattle has to prepare for its own problem leading up to the Super Bowl if it wants its second-ever Super Bowl.

