Seahawks Insider Believes Patriots Up to Old Dirty Tricks Ahead of Super Bowl

There's no denying that the NFL is a cut-throat business. Nobody spends the kind of money that the league's 32 owners do just for kicks, after all.

That said, some teams are more willing to stoop to conquer than others.

No team embodies this more than the New England Patriots, who were the subject of several scandals during their dynasty run, winning six Super Bowls between 2001 and 2018.

The Patriots are once again back in the Super Bowl this year, where they'll be facing the Seattle Seahawks. They might also be back to their old tricks too, at least according to one Seahawks insider.

Yesterday a bombshell report hit stating that after the Super Bowl is over the Seahawks will go up for sale, something that's been anticipated for years ever since the death of former owner Paul Allen. However, the team quickly released a statement denying that it's currently for sale.

Former Seahawks quarterback and Seattle Sports radio analyst Brock Huard has an interesting theory - he thinks the Patriots leaked the report about the team's pending sale in order to mess with their minds going into the big game.

“Well, well, well, the NFL team that goes to any length to play games on and off the field,” wrote Huard, who hosts Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “No question in my mind the Krafts (or friends) let media know the Hawks would be up for sale. A tactic and ploy the Patriots would use to try and create distraction. Anyone surprised?”

While Huard offered no evidence of his theory, exactly nobody should be surprised if it turns out to be true. Over the years, the Patriots have allegedly cheated in a number of different ways, ranging from literally spying on other teams' practices to screwing with visitors' headsets at home games to deflating footballs.

Compared to those scandals, leaking a story about a team's sale is pretty tame stuff. At the very least, until there's proof we can't definitively say that New England was behind it.

Consider this nothing more than bulletin board material for the Super Bowl... for now.

