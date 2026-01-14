The Seattle Seahawks have the best running back tandem in franchise history

When the Seattle Seahawks chose to spend two second round picks on running backs in 2022 and 2023, they received mixed levels of approval. Many fans questioned the wisdom of utilizing early day two selections at a position that had become more and more devalued over time, with many productive players being found in the late rounds.

Over the first two years of the tandem, the results were as mixed as the initial feedback. Both players were reasonably productive, but far from dominant, and the Seahawks were ineffective running the ball (28th in rushing yards in 2023 and 2024). Despite the high investment, the team wasn’t seeing much return.

But in 2025, things have turned around. Seattle hasn’t been especially efficient rushing the ball, but they’re 10th in rushing yards, and have evolved into an effective run-first offense that controls the game and hammers defenses. There are a few reasons why things have improved, but at the center of it are the two running backs, Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

Pro Football Focus are huge fans of both, placing K9 second and Charbs third on their list of best running backs by overall offensive grade in 2025. Walker in particular shines with the advanced metrics on PFF, second in the NFL in missed tackles forced per carry and runs of 10 or more yards per carry.

If you prefer to keep things a little more straightforward, then all you need to know is one guy (Walker) gave Seattle 1,300 yards from scrimmage on 5.2 yards per touch, and the other (Charbonnet) delivered twelve rushing touchdowns. It’s the kind of duo you dream about. In fact, I’d say it’s got to be the best running back duo in franchise history.

There have been some good one-two punches. All the way back in 1978, the Seahawks had Sherman Smith and David Sims lining up together in the backfield. Smith provided nearly 1,200 yards on over 6 yards a touch, and Sims led the league in touchdowns with 15. Of course, Sims was a fullback, so the comparison isn’t entirely clean.

In 1979, Smith teamed up with new fullback Dan Doornink, combining for over 2,206 yards and 24 touchdowns. Curt Warner finally got a running mate in 1986 with John Williams (also a fullback), with Curt providing over 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns and Williams finding 750 of his own. Even better in 1987, as the two split almost 2,100 yards close to evenly.

1988 was a shock, both Warner and Williams providing over 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns combined. 1990 had Derrick Fenner emerge as a Warner replacement, giving 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns to complement Williams’s 1,400. Chris Warren never really got a high-usage running mate in the 90s, same for Shaun Alexander in the 00s and Marshawn in the 10s.

The real tease for Seahawks fans in recent years was Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Carson had over 2,810 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2018-2019 before his body started to give out, and Penny boasted remarkable efficiency and explosiveness during his Seattle career but ultimately never gave a full season. That pairing could have been an all-timer.

Now, in 2025, with Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, it feels like the Seahawks are finally getting to experience what that pairing was supposed to be, and could have been if health allowed. Just in time for a chance at a Super Bowl run, too.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL power rankings: Seahawks still in control going into next round

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Odds revealed for divisional round matchup

Why Seahawks are primed for a better performance vs. 49ers