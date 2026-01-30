Do the Seahawks have the Advantage for Super Bowl LX When it Comes to Uniforms?

Super Bowl LX will soon be here, and a new champion will be crowned. This will mark the start of two elite and young teams, as both the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are ahead of their respective rebuilds. Winning the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season gives that team a big momentum push towards a potential dynasty.

Both teams are looking to use every advantage they can in this matchup, even down to the uniforms. On Thursday, it was revealed that the Seahawks are coming into this game with the navy jerseys and navy pants combo. The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming into this game with the white jerseys and white pants combination.

This is reportedly the first Super Bowl in NFL history where the matchup is set between teams that wear an all-white combo versus teams that wear a single uniform.

The Seahawks are 6-0 this season when they wear the navy jerseys/navy pants combination. This includes the 31-27 NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams and the 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The four other wins with this uniform combination include the 44-13 Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, the 27-19 Week 6 win over the Houston Texans, the 44-22 Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the 18-16 Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Patriots, meanwhile, are 5-0 this season while wearing the all-white uniform combination, including the 10-7 win at the Denver Broncos for the AFC Championship Game. New England also has the 25-19 Week 6 win over the Saints, the 26-20 Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 28-24 Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and the 38-10 Week 18 win over the New York Jets.

When it comes to wearing navy jerseys in the Super Bowl, the Seahawks haven’t been lucky. Seattle has lost both its Super Bowl appearances while wearing navy jerseys. The Seahawks lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10 in Super Bowl XL and lost to the Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

If the Seahawks defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8, they will not only get revenge on the team that last beat them on the biggest stage, but it would also break the curse of the navy jerseys in the big game. They also feel more confident in their abilities this season than they have been in the past.

The Patriots are 4-2 in the Super Bowls when wearing white jerseys. Seattle looks to make it 4-3 after the next great week in just over a week.

