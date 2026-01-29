Jets Star Projected to Sign With Seahawks to Replace Kenneth Walker III

No matter how next Sunday goes, the Seattle Seahawks front office should try to keep together the young core of this Super Bowl team as much as possible going into next year. Most of all, that means re-signing the members of their stellar 2022 NFL draft class.

With Charles Cross and rAbe Lucas locked up and Riq Woolen back to bombing in crunch-time, the guy at the top of that list right now should probably be starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker always had the ability to be an elite running back at this level, he just didn't get many opportunities to show it until late this season when Seattle's rushing attack finally got to a respectable level. Walker's prowess as a playmaker is exceeded by Falcons superstar Bijan Robinson, but exactly nobody else at the position can claim to have a higher ceiling right now.

Nevertheless, re-signing Walker to a new deal would go against history for the Seahawks under general manager John Schneider, who is loathe to sign running backs to second contracts - even hesitating to re-up Marshawn Lynch in his prime.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Walker ends up signing with another team in free agency after getting some kind of low-ball offer from the Seahawks.

If that happens, Seattle could look to replace him with the only running back who was drafted ahead of him in 2022. That would be Breece Hall of the Jets, who CBS Sports is projecting will wind up signing with the Seahawks in march.

"Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs, and Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent. Hall isn't as elusive as Walker, but he is a smooth operator with some impressive explosiveness, and he's a better pass catcher."

Hall can do some of the same things that Walker can on the field, especially as a receiver. However, overall the Seahawks would be taking a step down based on what we have seen so far.

Then again, there's a chance we have not seen the best of Hall yet. Through four seasons he's put up 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. That's more than Walker's 3,555 yards and but far less than his 29 rushing touchdowns.

Walker has had the benefit of (much) better coaching and a superior supporting cast, so it's still possible that Hall could match his production in the right situation.

That said, signing practically any running back not named Walker is most likely going to end up as a downgrade. Ironically, CBS has Walker effectively replacing Hall by signing with the Jets.

Signing Hall may not be the end of it, though. With Zach Charbonnet coming off an ACL tear they may want to add another veteran to help pick up the slack. With that in mind, CBS is also predicting that the Seahawks will sign Travis Etienne of the Jaguars.

"The Jaguars will surely try their best to keep Etienne around given his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence going back to their Clemson days, but ultimately Seattle finds its Walker replacement in Etienne, who is an upgrade at pass catcher."

Etienne would be an excellent backup behind Walker or Hall, but it's also difficult to see the Seahawks splurging on more than one running back in free agency.

Time will tell how this plays out. For now, we'd prefer to see Walker continue to lead this backfield as long as his body holds up. Charbonnet is also a really strong second option, but it my be necessary to bring in a bridge-type running back since he's unlikely to be 100% at the start of the 2026 season.

