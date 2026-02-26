Every Expert's Predicted Seahawks First-Round Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are closing out the first round of the NFL Draft as a result of winning the Super Bowl.

The team had one of the best defenses in recent NFL history, but they won't be able to retain everyone from the "Dark Side" for next year's team. That's why it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seahawks go for a defender with their first-round pick, specifically in the secondary.

Some experts have the team going with a cornerback to replace Riq Woolen and work opposite Devon Witherspoon with their first-round pick.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

"Several defensive backs from the Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense are set to hit free agency, including Tariq Woolen, Josh Jobe and Coby Bryant," CBS Sports contributor Garett Podell wrote.

"The Super Bowl champions may be able to retain all three, but their cap space will be tight with several key players due new deals after their title run. Cisse has ideal NFL size for a cornerback, along with the speed and agility to match. He trusts his vision and top-tier closing speed to shrink throwing windows and make plays on the ball. He can be more physical in press-man coverage and more consistent against the run, but Cisse would land with the perfect coach to help him develop in Mike Macdonald."

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, DB, Toledo

"Fresh off their suffocating performance in the Super Bowl, the reigning champs add a rangy safety who can extend Toledo’s strong recent NFL track record and be another wild card in Mike Macdonald’s defense. With safety Coby Bryant hitting unrestricted free agency, McNeil-Warren can step in and be a back-end force who can play anywhere and everywhere, making life for the opposing quarterback even more of a living hell," The Athletic insider Chris Kamrani wrote.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

"Let's close out Round 1 with a talented cornerback to replace free agents Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, giving this Super Bowl champion defense yet another playmaker. The brother of A.J. Terrell Jr., Avieon Terrell can fly in coverage, and he had 27 pass breakups over three seasons. He could slide into the lineup opposite Devon Witherspoon, with Nick Emmanwori in the slot," ESPN insider Mel Kiper Jr. wrote.

There is also reason to believe the Seahawks could target a pass rusher with Boye Mafe entering free agency as well. The Seahawks will likely be outbid for Mafe, so they could get a possible pass rusher to replace him.

Cashius Howell, LB, Texas A&M

"The Seahawks' success with a deep pass-rush rotation could result in another bona fide QB hunter hitting the roster. Howell's slick pass-rushing maneuvers and non-stop motor make him a fine fit with a Seattle defense that outworks opponents on the edges," NFL.com insider Bucky Brooks wrote.

Ultimately, the first round is all about bringing top-tier talent in the building regardless of position, so the Seahawks just need to make sure they figure out which player will pan out to become a future star for the team.

