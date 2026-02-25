Seahawks GM John Schneider Spills Secret to Super Bowl Success

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season with some changes to the coaching staff after Klint Kubiak left the team to become the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's never easy to replace coaches, especially high-quality ones like Kubiak in big roles, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider believes he is finding as much consistency as possible given the circumstances.

"It's challenging. It really is a challenge," Schneider said via the team's website.

"We saw all the change this year. There was more change in the league than I think a lot of us anticipated. So it's how do you identify those core coaches on your staff, especially offensively, when you have a defensive minded head coach. We're identifying people that all fit into a puzzle and can try to sustain that consistency. And it's different, it's different at every club."

Seahawks Coaching Staff Must Withstand Changes

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schneider has been with the Seahawks for over a decade and hasn't seen a ton of change when it comes to the head coaching position. They kept Pete Carroll for 14 seasons before moving onto Mike Macdonald in 2024, but even with the new head coach, there have been big changes across the staff.

Schneider explained how he felt the team is best able to build a strong coaching staff.

"I think it starts with our head coach, it starts with our strength and conditioning guys, the coaching staff, and then the players loving on each other and wanting to play for each other," Schneider said via the team's website.

"[This is] the ultimate team sport. It's the coolest thing going. Obviously, we're a little biased here at the Combine, but it's literally like, playing for each other. I just think working with Stephen Hauschka, Mike Gervais last year really emphasizing the connectedness was a really cool lesson in team building."

The Seahawks built the ultimate team this past season that helped them get all the way to the Super Bowl, so it's something they know they can do again. It starts with getting the right coaching staff in place to lead the group of players towards getting on the same page. When it all comes together, it can turn into a beautiful thing, which is exactly what the Seahawks are hoping to do again.

