Former Seahawks star Golden Tate shares a funny prediction for the Super Bowl

Most of the Divisional Round matchups are set with the NFC side locked up and ready for two key games next weekend. The No. 1 Seattle Seahawks will play their first game this postseason as they host the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers. The No. 2 seed Chicago Bears host the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Rams. The winners will move on to the NFC Championship game.

The Rams survived a scare in a surprising thriller on the road against the No. 4 seed Carolina Panthers, 34-31, on Saturday in the Wild Card Round. The 49ers also won their road Wild Card Round on Sunday with a 23-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs and No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles.

All three of the NFC West teams that entered the postseason remain in play and have a legitimate case of appearing in Super Bowl LX. Only the Bears stand in the way of a division’s goals if they defeat the Rams and then the winner of the Seahawks vs. the 49ers.

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate had a funny, but not so bold, take after the outcome of the Wild Card Round. Tate stated he believes a team from the NFC West will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. This isn’t a far-reaching statement considering 75% of the teams remaining on the NFC’s side of the playoffs are from the NFC West.

Golden Tate's Super Bowl prediction

Listen up…… going on a limb here… and I know it might surprise many. BUT, I predict that a team out of the NFC WEST goes to the Super Bowl..🤣🤣

The division has been the team to beat since the beginning of the season, but it has become more dangerous since the Seahawks turned into a dangerous and explosive team on both sides of the ball. One stat shows how truly efficient the top three NFC West teams are. The Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers have combined for a 40-7 record this year.

All three teams have a win and a loss against each other and have all swept the odd team out of the division in the Arizona Cardinals, who finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 3-14.

The Seahawks are currently a significant favorite over the 49ers with the game kicking off Saturday afternoon. The Rams, meanwhile, are close favorites to defeat the Bears with the game set for Sunday.

There are projections that will have the Seahawks and the Rams meeting in the NFC Championship, with a few making the case for the Bears and or the 49ers winning their Divisional Round matchups. Among the teams that have shown the least amount of weaknesses are the Seahawks, which is why they have home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl and the bye-week during the Wild Card round.

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) reacts against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

