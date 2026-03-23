How Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Became the Richest WR in NFL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling was always viewed as high after a record-breaking 2021 season at Ohio State.

But after injuries limited him as a junior, Smith-Njigba was knocked for his lack of athleticism in the draft process, though still expected to be a first-round pick who "will become [a] good starter within two years," per NFL.com.

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, adding him to a receiver room that already included DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, his first message to his new team was, "I promise they won't regret it."

Following a 2025 season that shattered almost all of the Seahawks' single-season franchise receiving records and helped them win Super Bowl LX, Smith-Njigba made good on that commitment. And the team rewarded him by making him the highest-paid pass-catcher in the NFL.

Smith-Njigba's meteoric rise to the top

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks twentieth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Smith-Njigba played under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Like all of his OCs at this point in Smith-Njigba's career, Waldron only coached him for one season.

Even with Waldron lacking an understanding of how to maximize Smith-Njigba's talents, the 21-year-old receiver caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns — including a game-winning reception in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which showcased what he could do outside of just the slot.

Metcalf and Lockett were still on the roster in 2024, but Smith-Njigba seized the leading receiver role under Ryan Grubb. The Seahawks nearly had two 1,000-yard receivers, but Metcalf finished the year with 992 after missing two games due to injury.

Smith-Njigba made his first Pro Bowl, tying Lockett's franchise record of 100 receptions and totaling 1,130 receiving yards. But it was much more forced than in 2025.

When looking at Smith-Njigba's 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, it becomes even more impressive when you see he played nearly 100 fewer snaps than the year before and had just 26 more targets. His efficiency skyrocketed under Klint Kubiak, and so did his yards per reception (from 11.3 in 2024 to 15.1 in 2025).

Smith-Njigba was a First Team All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year and made his second Pro Bowl as soon as Metcalf and Lockett were no longer with the franchise.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

At 23 years old, Smith-Njigba was unstoppable in the first half of the season. He had at least 100 yards receiving in eight of Seattle's first 11 games and led the NFL with eight catches of 40-plus yards during the regular season.

Opposing teams did begin to slow his pace later in the season, but he still posted the eighth-most receiving yards in league history and was just the third player to post more than 1,700 yards under the age of 24 (Isaac Bruce and Justin Jefferson).

That's what really stands out about Smith-Njigba's new contract. It keeps him under contract through his age-29 season, meaning the Seahawks will be able to re-evaluate his production much later in his prime. If he's still producing top-of-the-league numbers, then it makes sense to try and have him retire in Seattle.

It's a win-win for both sides. Smith-Njigba gets paid now, and the Seahawks get to spread out the money. There was no better time to get a deal done.

Despite the lower numbers late in the regular season and during the postseason, Smith-Njigba was once again meteoric when it mattered most. He caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship against the Rams, by far their closest game in the playoffs.

For those worried about a fall-off in 2026 now that Kubiak is gone, Smith-Njigba has already proved he can produce under three different offensive coordinators. That won't change under Brian Fleury. And, for now, the Seahawks can rest easy knowing they've locked down the best receiver in football.

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