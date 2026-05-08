How good did the Seattle Seahawks wind up being in in 2025? Keep in mind that Mike Macdonald’s club was a so-so 3-2 after five games, with narrow home losses to the San Francisco 49ers (17-13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38-35). Now consider that including their three-game postseason run to a Super Bowl title, Macdonald’s team was an impressive 14-1 in their last 15 outings. That lone loss came via the Los Angeles Rams, 21-19, in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

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In his second year at the helm of the ‘Hawks, McDonald led the club to a 14-3 record and a season ending seven-game regular season winning streak. They blasted the 49ers in the divisional round, 41-6, edged out the rival Rams in the NFC title came, 31-27, and their defense humbled second-year quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Now the franchise looks to do what they almost did the last time they won it all. After winning Super Bowl XLVIII in convincing fashion over the Denver Broncos, Pete Carroll’s Seahawks returned to the “Big Game” a year later. Down four points to Tom Brady’s Patriots in the closing moments, Carroll passed on giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch on the New England one-yard-line, and Patriots’ cornerback Malcolm Butler became a household name.

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Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost their share of talent in free agency such as Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant, and edge rusher Boye Mafe, John Schneider has done his usual good job restocking a team already led by quarterback Sam Darnold, 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the club that allowed the fewest points in the league this past season.

Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

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The team wrapped up its two-day rookie minicamp last week (May 1-2), and one player appeared to stand out more than the others. Seattle Seahawks On SI colleague Michael Hanich wrote about the club’s fifth-round pick from the University of Iowa.

“Guard Beau Stephens was one of the busier players during the rookie minicamps,” said Hanich, “as he was playing his more natural position of right guard and preparing to play some left guard. The Seahawks are making it clear that he will be one of the more prominent backups for the Seahawks, with some playing flexibility.”

The physical blocker figures to give incumbent right guard Anthony Bradford some competition for his starting job.

Seahawks OTA Offseason Workouts

The reigning Super Bowl champions have four sessions of OTAs, the first on May 26. They continue on May 28 and 29, June 1, and June 3-4.

Seahawks Mandatory Minicamp

It’s all hands on deck about a month from now. The Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp takes place over three days from June 9-11.

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