Jaxon Smith-Njigba Contract Details Prove Seahawks Pulled Off a Steal

Despite the massive cash flow, almost everything about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's new four-year extension is pointing to a massive win for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks rewarded Smith-Njigba with a new four-year, $168.6 million extension on Monday in the immediate offseason after he won Offensive Player of the Year, helped them win Super Bowl LX and posted the eighth-most receiving yards in a season in NFL history (1,793).

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It made him the highest-paid wide receiver in league history in average annual value ($42.15 million), but the numbers go much deeper than that. And they show that Seahawks general manager John Schneider managed to make it a win-win for all sides.

Why JSN's contract is the perfect deal at the right time

The Seahawks exercised Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon's fifth-year options last week, locking down both through at least 2027. Smith-Njigba's new deal combines the previous contract and the new one.

Here's the breakdown of the entire contract, per Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti, which will make him a free agent after the 2031-32 season.

4 years, $168.6 million in new money

6 years, $195.1 million in total (ends after 2031-32 season)

$69.13 million guaranteed at signing

$120.06 million total guaranteed ($30 million more next year)

$36.5 million total 2026 cash

2026 cap hit increases to $10.37 million (up $5.8 million)

2027 cap hit decreased to $15.31 million (down $8.2 million from base fifth-year option figure)

NFL contract extensions do not just 'tack-on' to the end of current contracts.



JSN's Cash Flow Before/After

2026: $2.7M | $36.5M

2027: $23.8M | $32.6M

2028: n/a | $19.9M

2029: n/a | $31M

2030: n/a | $33.3M

2031: n/a | $41.8M



The two contracts combine, a new structure is… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 23, 2026

Smith-Njigba was going to have to be paid top-end money, and stated he expected to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL soon after the season ended. The timing of this deal allowed him and the team to avoid any drama, get money in Smith-Njigba's pocket immediately and get him under contract for his entire NFL prime.

When the deal expires, Smith-Njigba will be heading into his age-30 season. At that point, if he's still among the best receivers in the league, the Seahawks can try and get another deal done to keep him in Seattle.

Additionally, the two sides reset the wide receiver market before the Los Angeles Rams could get a deal in front of Puka Nacua, who will also command top-end money. This puts pressure on their division rivals, and the Rams don't have the luxury of working around the option since Nacua was a fifth-round pick.

The NFL salary cap is only going to continue to increase. By pushing money out further, Schneider is setting the Seahawks up for long-term success with a masterful deal that keeps the team's biggest star happy and provides flexibility for other deals.

That's especially important with another extension coming down the pipeline for Witherspoon, who was drafted 15 picks before Smith-Njigba in the same draft.

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