Insider claims snubbed QB should land Pro Bowl nod over Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks are one of four teams that had six players who were selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Seattle had two offensive players, three defensive players, and one special teams player named to the roster, with several more named as alternates.

Several players were rightfully selected, while some others were shockingly left out for less reliable players like Byron Murphy II being omitted. Then, there is the case where one player’s selection has drawn a harsh and irrational reaction.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, the first with the Seahawks. He has been consistent through most of the season and helped get Seattle to the top of the NFC, but it wasn’t to prove several doubters wrong.

ESPN insider Seth Walder was among the people Darnold isn’t a legitimate Pro Bowl quarterback this season. Walder stated that he would replace Darnold with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

One of the biggest reasons in the case that Walder had Love over Darnold is QBR. Love has a QBR of 72.8 (third in the league) while Darnold has a QBR of 60.8, 12th in the league. Another huge reason is that Love has turned the ball over eight times while Darnold has 18 turnovers.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no denying that Love has had a great season for the Packers, but there are great indications to believe he doesn’t elevate his pass-catchers. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Nijiga went from a Pro-Bowl receiver last season to a wide receiver who is leading the league in receiving yards. Darnold has a better completion percentage, 322 more passing yards, and around the same quarterback rating.

Walder ended his bad take by saying, “If only Love thought to play with an elite defense, he would have the Pro Bowl.” Not only is this an attack on Darnold personally as a free agent when he chose Seattle during free agency, but it's an absolutely dumb take.

Not many experts even believed the Seahawks would have an elite during the offseason process. Many experts believed the Packers would have an elite defense after Green Bay traded for star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the season.

There should be no reason for Walder to slam Darnold to make his point without at least considering that Darnold has drastically improved the Seahawks’ offense left behind by Geno Smith.

The Seahawks are averaging 29.5 points per game (third in the league) and sixth in passing yards per game (238.1), and it isn’t all due to the rise of JSN becoming the top pass-catcher in the league. Green Bay is 12th in the league in points per game (24.3) and passing yards per game (222.7), much less efficient than Seattle’s offense.

