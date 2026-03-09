Instant Grade: Seahawks Agree to Terms With WR Rashid Shaheed

The beginning of the free agency process was rough for the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are set to lose Super Bowl MVP/running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

They do get some news with the return of cornerback Josh Jobe as one of the main cornerbacks. Finally, six hours after the tampering window opened, the Seahawks and wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with $34.7 million guaranteed.

How Good is the Deal Between Rashid Shaheed and the Seahawks

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The deal between Shaheed and the Seahawks is a great move for both sides. For the Seahawks, they get one of the most electrifying players in the league to return to their roster. Shaheed is an explosive receiver who has great speed, dynamic route-running, and great hands. He also provides some versatility to the offense as a jet sweeper run or a dynamic coming out of the backfield.

What makes him really worth the money is his contributions in the return game. Shaheed had three special teams touchdowns for the Seahawks, including a 95-yard kickoff return to start the NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. He is one of the most feared special team players in the league.

For Shaheed, he can stay with a team that truly believes in him and utilizes him in many different ways. He will also be able to grow as a playmaker and a receiver for a Super Bowl-caliber team. This deal also fully justifies the Seahawks’ trade for Shaheed to the New Orleans Saints, where they gave up a fourth-and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Concerns of the Deal between Shaheed and the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the deal is great for the Seahawks in most attributes, there are also some concerns moving forward. The Seahawks are paying an average of $17 million per year to a receiver who didn’t account for an offensive touchdown in the nine regular-season games played after the trade. In those nine games played, Shaheed caught 15 receptions on 26 targets for 188 yards, as well as 64 rushing yards on seven carries.

He has the potential to be a reliable receiver, as he caught 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns in the nine games played for the Saints before being traded to the Seahawks. It should be noted that he didn’t establish a connection with the Seahawks’ offense and quarterback Sam Darnold until a few games after being traded.

The Seahawks are going to look to Shaheed to contribute more to the Seahawks’ passing game as the number two receiver behind star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed will now have a full offseason to grow and develop with the Seahawks and Darnold.

Instant Grade: A

