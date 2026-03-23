Seahawks Sign Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Record-Setting Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are rewarding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for an incredible season that ended in a Super Bowl, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

"ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history.," Schefter tweeted. "The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver."

ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history.



The deal averages $42.15 million per year,… pic.twitter.com/WFBtZqE4L2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2026

JSN Gets Large Extension

Now that Smith-Njigba is taken care of, the Seahawks have their top wide receiver for the next four years. He has set the new mark for wide receivers in the NFL after Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year, $161 million contract last offseason.

The move comes after the team signed Rashid Shaheed to a three-year deal worth $51 million. On top of that, Cooper Kupp is averaging $15 million per season after signing a three-year deal worth $45 million last offseason. The extension will start at the end of the 2027 season, which means Smith-Njigba will be with the Seahawks until the end of the 2031 campaign.

This means he will start making his big bucks in 2028, after Kupp's contract comes off the books. It would also be the final year of Shaheed's current deal.

Smith-Njigba had his fifth-year option accepted earlier in free agency, which means he will make $23.85 million in the 2027 campaign while he finishes out the fourth season of his contract in 2026.

His $120 million in guarantees comes after leading the league in receiving yards last season with 1,793. He also had 10 touchdowns, which matched his total from his first two seasons combined.

What's Next For Seahawks?

With JSN getting his well-deserved extension, the Seahawks will likely start to plan their next move on the other side of the ball with cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has been one of the best at his position since entering the league back in 2023 as the No. 5 overall pick out of Illinois.

Witherspoon should look to make around the average annual value of the league's new top cornerback, Trent McDuffie, who signed a four-year, $124 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded nearly two weeks ago.

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