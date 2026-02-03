John Schneider Reflects Sam Darnold's Attitude After Turnovers and Mistakes

The Seattle Seahawks took a gamble when they went out and signed quarterback Sam Darnold after trading away Geno Smith during the offseason. Two of the biggest concerns for Darnold heading into the season were the narrative that he couldn’t step up in big moments and that he was turnover-prone.

Darnold proved that his inability to play well in big games was a fallacy, starting with the 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. He helped lead the Seahawks to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, through two big playoff wins, and to an appearance in Super Bowl LV to face off against the New England Patriots.

Darnold has helped the team win despite throwing 14 interceptions and losing six fumbles during the regular season. He leads the league in turnovers this season. It's a key reason why experts and media outlets didn’t trust going into the postseason.

Many of them were turned off to the fact that he threw six total interceptions in the two regular-season games against the Rams, including four in the 21-19 Week 11 road loss. While Darnold was disappointed in those turnovers, it is what led him to learn to overcome the Rams’ defense and play big in big games.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had a one-on-one interview with GoLongTD’s Tyler Dunne about Darnold’s ability to move from his mistakes and move on.

"You see guys throw interceptions and they chuck their helmets and act like babies. Then, you see Sam throw an interception. He goes to his coach, picks up his tablet, and asks, “What did I do?” He’s not losing his s***. Teammates see that. That’s why Ron Wolf always said you’ve got to go see a quarterback in person, to see how they handle themselves."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold has rarely shown his frustrations regarding his turnovers or potential bad throws. He goes to his coaches, and he takes the blame and learns how to adjust. He has been steady in the Seahawks’ nine-game win streak as he finds a way to help the team win, rather than be frustrated with himself, knowing he could be better.

In the Seahawks’ two playoff games, Darnold has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 122.4. While he wasn’t perfect in the 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Rams, Darnold possibly played the best game of his football career.

He passed for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 127.8. All of the learning, career of wild experiences, and disappointments have led Darnold to a Super Bowl appearance.

Darnold will be asked to play great and keep a cool head as the Seahawks take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The Patriots finished the regular season ranked fourth in the league in points allowed per game (18.8) and have allowed 26 total points in three games in the playoffs.

Darnold has led the Seahawks to finish with the third-ranked scoring offense in the league (28.4). He has shown great production throughout the season as well. This Super Bowl game could be the final mark of Darnold’s redemption story to finally become a franchise quarterback.

