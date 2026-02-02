Bill Simmons Questions if Seahawks Sam Darnold can be Trusted in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are one game away from their second-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history. First, they must defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

One of the biggest reasons the Seahawks have made it so far is because of the leadership and the stellar play of quarterback Sam Darnold. Despite the poorly created narrative that Darnold can’t play well in big games, he is one win away from his first ever Super Bowl and competing in one of the greatest stories in NFL history.

There aren’t many doubters left regarding Darnold’s play or turnovers this season. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, host of The Bill Simmons Show and Patriots, is recreating the turnover narrative that caused many doubts to be proven wrong. Simmons isn’t convinced, as he thinks he is among the least efficient quarterbacks in the league.

“Sam Darnold had 20 turnovers this year. He had the most in the league. The No. 2 guy was Geno Smith at 18, and the No. 3 guy was Tua Tagovailoa (which he butchers the pronunciation, likely on purpose) at I think 15. Sam Darnold had the most turnovers in the league. In the league! Up until Week 18, San Francisco, everyone’s like, ‘I don’t know. San Francisco is a 1.5 point favorites on the road, missing half their team.’ We were like, ‘I don’t know with Sam Darnold.’

“Gets to the playoffs. I don’t know. Looked really good against the (Los Angeles) Rams. ‘Sam Darnold, I trust him completely.’ Are you sure? We’ve seen him completely flame out in these games.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It should be noted that Simmons is a Patriots fan, so he will try to have the edge towards the underdogs heading into this game. Apparently, Simmons has a short memory when it comes to the Seahawks.

Shortly before the NFC Championship game against the Rams, Simmons and multiple guests were discussing the best recent Super Bowls. Simmons said Super Bowl XLIX was the best because the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl title. Clearly, he forgot Super Bowl XLVIII, the year before, where the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 for their first-ever Super Bowl title.

First off, the Seahawks were the 1.5-point favorites going on the road in Week 18. The Seahawks’ run game and defense dominated to take the 13-3 win to get the Seahawks to clinch the NFC West Division and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Darnold was efficient by completing 16-of-23 of his passes for 150 yards and no turnovers.

Darnold has thrown 14 interceptions and fumbled the ball away six times, but he is also still one of the most efficient and productive passers in the league. He was stellar in the two postseason games by completing nearly 70% of his passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns, no turnovers, a quarterback rating of 122.4, and a QBR of 78.1.

He was the player of the game in the 31-27 win over the Rams by throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns as he outperformed Matthew Stafford. He overcame a lot of demons mentally by defeating the Rams’ defense in one of the biggest stages.

It's quick for Patriots fans/media experts to discredit Darnold based on an old narrative despite not turning the ball over in three big games. Darnold will have to prove his worth one more time, but on the biggest stage possible in the Super Bowl. This time, plenty more experts and media outlets trust in him and the Seahawks as a whole than the Patriots.

