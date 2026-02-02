Madden 26 simulation has Seahawks star scoring walk-off Super Bowl TD

Before too long, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will compete on the field for Super Bowl LX. Until then, it will be all matchup talks and previews.

EA’s Madden 26 took it upon themselves to get the best idea of who would be victorious on Sunday for Super LX. Madden 26 simulated the game as close as they could to every measure on the field. The results should make Seahawk Nation happy as Seattle is the projected winner of the simulation over New England with a 23-20 score.

The game doesn’t shy away from being a close contest or how the game will come down to the wire. It also doesn’t shy away from the dramatic side of the game in a situation that is similar to Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks are projected to take one final drive down 20-17 with 42 seconds to either tie the game and send it to overtime or win it with a touchdown. Quarterback Sam Darnold is projected to lead the Seahawks on a stellar final drive, with the final play coming down to the final second. That’s when star running back Kenneth Walker III takes the hand-off from five yards out for the walk-off game-winning touchdown.

What makes this simulation even more unique is the history behind the decision to hand the ball to the running back. In Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks opted to throw the ball instead of handing the ball off to star running back Marshawn Lynch at the one-yard line. Quarterback Russell Wilson would throw the interception to Patriots’ cornerback Malcolm Butler to give the Patriots the 28-24 win.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands the ball off to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks apparently learned their lesson and trusted Walker to make the diving play behind the stellar blocking of the offensive line. Darnold receives the title of Super Bowl LX MVP thanks to his incredible performance. He reportedly completes 26-of-36 of his passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

An argument could be made that Walker could get Super Bowl MVP with him reportedly rushing for 76 yards and the game-winning touchdown on 19 carries. He also had four receptions for 41 carries. This put him at 117 total yards.

This would be a dream scenario for a Seahawks revenge story and the perfect way for the front office and Walker to try and work out a deal to stay for the long haul in Seattle. Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent going into this offseason.

Snapping back to reality, the Seahawks are looking to make this game as dominant as possible as they chase their second-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Madden 26 simulation is a good factor to use when watching for potential scenarios for the game. The real game will be the ultimate decider towards which team gets the title of season champions and which team claims the better team rebuild.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks