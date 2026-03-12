Maxx Crosby Trade Failure Could Help Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are in shock after the trade between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders involving star defensive end Maxx Crosby fell apart in the 11th hour.

Crosby was supposed to go to the Ravens for two first-round picks, but the Baltimore medical staff failed him on his physical due to a torn meniscus he suffered late last season. Crosby, for now, is sticking with the Raiders, but there is a way this can work out for the Seahawks.

"With Raiders now trying to repair relations with Maxx Crosby after signing Kwity Paye, one name I wonder about who could be available: Tyree Wilson," Seahawks insider Corbin Smith tweeted. "Former top-10 pick hasn't lived up to that billing, but #Seahawks asked about him as part of Geno Smith trade last March."

With Raiders now trying to repair relations with Maxx Crosby after signing Kwity Paye, one name I wonder about who could be available: Tyree Wilson



Former top-10 pick hasn't lived up to that billing, but #Seahawks asked about him as part of Geno Smith trade last March. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 11, 2026

Seahawks Could Trade For Raiders' Tyree Wilson

The Seahawks could benefit from adding another pass rusher to the mix and Wilson is someone they have reportedly had their eye on for a while.

In his first three NFL seasons, Wilson has recorded 91 tackles and 12 sacks, but he has only started in seven out of his first 50 games despite being on a disappointing Raiders team that could benefit from giving him more playing time.

The Raiders have to make a decision on Wilson's fifth-year option this offseason, and there's no guarantee that the team will move forward with him based on how he has performed so far in his career.

If the Raiders are dissatisfied, it could lead a team like the Seahawks to try and acquire him in a trade. The Seahawks wouldn't have to pay much as the Raiders would be happy to get anything in return for a player that won't be returning to the team.

The Raiders could still look to trade Crosby, as several teams around the league should be interested in his services. However, if the Raiders look to keep Crosby on board, they may decide to let go of someone else, and Wilson is a likely candidate.

The Seahawks could give him an opportunity to prove himself and see if there is anything to work with before he becomes a free agent as early as 2027.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter