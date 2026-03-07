How the Seattle Seahawks Get an Edge Rusher after Maxx Crosby Trade

Some of the first major dominoes to fall this offseason have fallen with a major trade. In the week leading up to the start of NFL Free Agency, two trades involving first-round draft picks have occurred. The Baltimore Ravens traded two first-round picks for the Las Vegas Raiders’ disgruntled edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The deal will become official when the new league year kicks off. Many teams in the league attempted to trade for the 31-year-old and five-time Pro-Bowl, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Fall Short of the Maxx Crosby Trade

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) chases from behind during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Raiders didn’t back down in their efforts to extract at least two first-round picks in exchange for Crosby. It was likely that the Seahawks were willing to part with their two first-round picks, including this year’s 2026 NFL Draft. What makes the Ravens’ offer more enticing to the Raiders than the Seahawks was their current slot in the draft order.

The Seahawks have the final pick in the first round (No. 32) of the upcoming draft. Baltimore, on the other hand, had the 14th pick in the draft after a disappointing season, which left Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh fired. Las Vegas can use that extra first-round pick to help get a reliable offensive lineman or a new prime pass-catcher for their potential first overall pick in quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Next Options for the Seahawks

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) ruses the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This trade between the Ravens and the Raiders scratches Crosby’s name off the list of potential edge rushers for this offseason. Crosby isn’t the only reliable edge rusher Seahawks general manager John Schneider can give the team.

The Seahawks are reportedly interested in trading for Minnesota Vikings star edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Minnesota has opened up the possibility of trading Greenard this offseason.

Greenard missed the final five games this past season due to a shoulder injury, but there were signs that he was experiencing some pain throughout the season. In 2023 and 2024, he accumulated 111 total tackles, 77 solo tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, 44 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles. Greenard is set to receive $44.45 million in the last two years of his deal. If traded, the Vikings would pay around $9 million of his contract this season, but they would save more than $12 million.

The Seahawks don’t look into the trade portal if they want to find a valuable pass rusher. The Green Bay Packers could release Rashan Gary after his now-deleted goodbye post on his social media accounts. Nine-time Pro-Bowler Khalil Mack could be available for the Seahawks as a last-chance opportunity for him to win a Super Bowl title. Other free agent edge rushers include Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, Jaelen Phillips, Jadeveon Clowney, and Cameron Jordan.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter