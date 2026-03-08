Myles Garrett Trade Could Create Seahawks Dynasty

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are reacting to the blockbuster trade that sent Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens sent two first-round picks to the Raiders to acquire Crosby, which could open the floodgates for another team to make an even bigger move. The Seahawks could be that team with Cleveland Browns star and Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as their target.

"The Seahawks have nearly $58.1 million in cap space (sixth-most in the NFL), so they have the cabbage to absorb Garrett's salary. They'll be picking at the end of Round 1 in 2026 and likely wouldn't be picking much higher in 2027 after bringing Garrett in," Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport wrote.

"Making this trade would make Seattle's "Dark Side" defense so scary that even Darth Vader would be sweating under his helmet. And if the Seahawks reworked Garrett's contract as part of the deal, they could even have the spending power to retain in-house free agents like Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III."

Seahawks Linked to Myles Garrett Trade

Davenport's projected trade has the Seahawks sending a first-round pick in 2026 and 2027, along with a third-round pick in next year's draft for Garrett, who has five years left on his contract.

This would be one of the biggest trades in NFL history, but the Seahawks would add arguably the best defensive player of the generation in this move. Pairing Garrett on the offensive line with Leonard Williams would form one of the most dynamic duos in the league, and other teams should be scared.

The Seahawks defense was already one of the best in the league without Garrett, and adding him into the mix would create a whole lot of chaos. This is a deal that would help push the Seahawks into some dynasty conversations if they were to win the next Super Bowl.

It's giving shades of the Golden State Warriors in the 2010s, the New England Patriots of the early 2000s, and the New York Yankees in the late 90s. It's a deal that would seem almost unfair to the rest of the league, which is why general manager John Schneider has to at least try to make it happen.

