NFL analyst pumps brakes on overreactions to Sam Darnold's bad game
For most of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most surprising and efficient, well-balanced teams in the league. The Seahawks came into Week 11 as one of the two teams ranked in the top five in scoring offense and scoring defense. A big reason for the offense being so explosive was the stellar play of quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold had a chance to validate himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league by bringing down an elite Los Angeles Rams defense on the road. Instead of providing the explosive spark he has been able to bring all season, Darnold played an incredibly bad game. He fell victim to the Rams’ multiple dime packages, throwing four costly interceptions.
It is the first time that he threw four interceptions since the infamous ‘seeing ghosts’ game in 2019 when he was with the New York Jets. This performance on Sunday only fueled the critics’ belief that Darnold isn’t a top-tier quarterback in the league.
Many experts say that this performance on Sunday is the real Sam Darnold since he entered the league in 2018. CBS analyst Tyler Sullivan is a believer in the talent and the production that Darnold has already presented in the nine previous games for Seattle, and that one game isn’t the example to use.
When given the question of whether Darnold has turned back into a pumpkin, Sullivan said it is an overreaction. Sullivan was quick to note that the four interceptions in a key game aren’t great, but it shouldn’t diminish the season is already having.
Through the ten games played this season, Darnold has completed 70.2% of his passes (second in the league) for 2,541 yards (sixth in the league), 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a QBR of 71.3 (fourth in the league). He is also one of the least sacked starting quarterbacks in the league, as he can get the ball out quickly or escape the pocket.
Darnold has been one of the most efficient deep-passing quarterbacks in the league as he has helped wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba become a serious contender for the league’s offensive player of the year. Darnold also has many other talented weapons to successfully get the ball to.
Sullivan pointed out that this isn’t the first time Darnold had a horrible game against the Rams. In the NFC Wild Card round, when Darnold was with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold completed 25-of-40 for 245 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a QBR of 12. His offensive line, at the time, also allowed him to get sacked nine times.
That game was burned into Darnold’s memory as he was determined not to get sacked. It was this philosophy, however, that made him force his throws into bad coverage against the Rams.
Darnold has a mental block when playing the Rams. He does have a chance to get rid of that mental block when the Seahawks host the Rams in Week 16.
The Seahawks almost won against the Rams despite Darnold’s four interceptions. If he can control his turnovers in time for when the Seahawks have home-field advantage, Seattle might get a big victory.
