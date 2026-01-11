NFL Playoffs: What the Rams win means for the Seahawks

It was an honorable showing for the first NFL team since 2022 to make the playoffs with a losing record. But the Carolina Panthers came up short at home against the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31. The Panthers will carry some positive momentum into the offseason, but their offseason begins today nevertheless.

Fueled by one of Bryce Young’s best games of the season, throwing for 264 yards, Carolina hung in until the very end, even taking a four point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Rams prevailed with a late Colby Parkinson touchdown catch. Carolina mounted a tremendous comeback to get back into the game, initially falling behind 14-0.

The Rams had to endure an off game from Matthew Stafford, who may have been negatively affected by an injured finger he sustained in the second quarter. Stafford went 24 of 42 for 304 yards, putting a last minute, season-saving drive together. The Rams will advance to the divisional round, where they may play the Seahawks in Seattle.

While Los Angeles did survive, their performance will not instill much confidence in them realizing their lofty goals for the season, as their erratic play in December seems like it has carried over to the postseason. The Rams finished the season going 2-2 to blow a lead in the NFC West, and now needed a comeback to hold off a team they were big favorites over.

The Rams defense in particular struggled, allowing 31 points to a Panthers offense that was among the worst in the league during the regular season. It’s not the first time the Rams got roughed up by this Panthers offense, as they allowed 31 to them in November as well, but that included a pick six by CB Mike Jackson.

Los Angeles is dealing with several injuries to cornerbacks, adding to the list of wounded today with an Akhello Witherspoon injury that took him out for most of the game. It’s not clear who has a shot at returning in the divisional round yet, nor is it immediately evident if Matthew Stafford will be at 100% by then, but they’ll advance to at least find out.

Who they play is dependent on what happens in the next twenty-four hours. They play Seattle only if Chicago and Philadelphia win. A matchup with the Bears is on deck if the Bears and 49ers win, a rematch with the Eagles can still happen if the Packers and Eagles win, and a divisional showdown against the 49ers remains possible if the Packers and 49ers win.

So be prepared for a potential third match against the Rams in a week, as the team that many assumed would be Seattle’s biggest threat to winning the NFC survives to fight another day.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

